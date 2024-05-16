148 House Democrats Vote Against the 'Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act'

Almost 150 House Democrats on Wednesday opposed a bill to detain and then deport illegal immigrants who attack police officers.

The Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act passed the House 265-148, with 211 Republicans supporting it and no Republicans voting against it, according to the House Clerk’s website.

There were 148 Democrats opposing the bill, while 54 Democrats supported it. Seventeen members of the House did not vote — six Republicans and 11 Democrats.

Among the Democrats opposing the measure were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Nancy Pelosi of California, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the clerk’s roll call list said.

“House Democrats just voted to protect violent illegal immigrants over our brave law enforcement officers. Once again, the Democrat Party proves they are the most anti-law enforcement party in history,” Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota said, according to Fox News.

In a post on X, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Lousiana accused Democrats opposing the bill of “putting violent illegals over American police officers trying to protect our communities. Outrageous.”

🚨 BREAKING → 148 House Dems just voted against detaining and deporting illegal immigrants who assault law enforcement officers. They’re putting violent illegals over American police officers trying to protect our communities. Outrageous. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 15, 2024

The bill would target an illegal immigrant who “is charged with, is arrested for, is convicted of, admits having committed, or admits committing acts which constitute the essential elements of any offense involving assault of a law enforcement officer,”

Should the Senate pass this bill? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (40 Votes) No: 5% (2 Votes)

Under its provisions “The Secretary of Homeland Security shall issue a detainer for an alien described in paragraph (1)(E) and, if the alien is not otherwise detained by Federal, State, or local officials, shall effectively and expeditiously take custody of the alien.”

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey noted when he introduced the bill in February that a January incident in which four New York City police officers were beaten by a group of illegal immigrants was the catalyst for his legislation

“There is no reason that an illegal alien who attacks our law enforcement should remain in our country; that shows zero respect for our rule of law or our institutions, and they will not be positive contributors to society,” he said in a release on his website.

“My bill would require that federal law enforcement detain these individuals until they are deported from the country. In addition, it will create a new category for migrant inadmissibility, which specifically bars illegal aliens from remaining in our country who have been charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admitted to committing assault against law enforcement officers,” he said.

148 Democrats just voted NO for the Pro Police Bill to send Illegal immigrants out of the country if they attack a police officer. Remember that when you go to the polls in November, folks. Democrats don’t care about their own citizens, let that sink in. — RockingOnHeaven’sDoor (@AlterBridgeFan1) May 16, 2024

“Our police put their lives on the line every day to keep our citizens safe — you do not get to break our law by crossing the border illegally, attack those whose job is to protect and defend the public, and then expect to stay in the United States. Unfortunately, until our borders are closed and secured, these types of laws are necessary to protect our nation and its citizens,” he said.

The disposition of the cases of those charged in the attack on NYPD officers reflects how the nation has gone wrong, the New York Post wrote in an editorial.

“Incredibly, six of the illegal migrants charged in that vicious Times Square attack on NYPD officers have been offered plea deals. The message: Progressives just don’t care about lawlessness,” it wrote.

“That’s right: Illegally enter the country, illegally flee from the border to Gotham, openly assault cops and you’ll get no more than a slap on the wrist,” the editorial said, adding, “that the attack was against police officers only amplifies the horror.”

“If this is protecting and defending against all enemies foreign and domestic, we’d hate to see what giving up looks like,” the editorial said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.