Georgia was one of the first states to reopen its economy following weeks of a coronavirus-related, government-imposed shutdown.

But despite dire warnings from the establishment media and others, hospitals rates actually decreased in the 15 days after many restrictions were lifted, according to the state’s governor.

Georgia partially reopened on April 24, allowing businesses like nail salons, gyms and bowling alleys to open their doors. Dine-in restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen on April 27, and malls were permitted to once again welcome patrons on May 4, CNN reported.

Out-of-state visitors poured into Georgia in the week after the restrictions began to be lifted, increasing by 13 percent, according to a study conducted by the University of Maryland.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was fiercely criticized for easing the lockdown rules, including by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, who referred to his decision as “irresponsible,” as the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

TRENDING: Flynn Judge Faces Ethics Complaints After Head-Scratching Move

“Some are willing to sacrifice lives for the sake of the economy and that is unacceptable to me,” the Democratic mayor said late last month on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Even President Donald Trump said he thought it was “too soon” for Georgia to reopen.

On April 24, The New York Times lambasted the Georgia governor’s decision.

“An analysis of Georgia’s infection rates, testing and underlying health risks shows why it’s singularly unwise for the state to reopen,” Nathaniel Lash and Gus Wezerek wrote.

Do you think Georgia made the right decision in reopening? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (122 Votes) 3% (4 Votes)

“Doing so risks a spike in infections just as the virus could be peaking,” they predicted.

CNN joined the chorus of media fear-mongers, proclaiming on April 28 that the number of coronavirus daily deaths would “nearly double by August.” CNN cited an epidemiological model used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that predicted there would be 63 daily coronavirus deaths in Georgia by Aug. 4.

Yet, 15 days after restrictions started being lifted, Kemp indicated on Twitter that the emerging evidence supports his decision and proves his critics wrong.

“Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th,” he posted Saturday.

“Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available). We will win this fight together!” he added.

RELATED: Atlanta Mayor Blames Controversial Arbery Shooting on Trump

Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th. Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available). We will win this fight together! pic.twitter.com/byxACEiQCp — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 9, 2020

This data reinforces the demands by protesters across the nation that other states follow suit and allow businesses to reopen in a safe manner.

The emerging data on the coronavirus in states like Georgia raises provocative new questions.

Despite the prevailing media narrative, Georgia’s example shows that easing economic restrictions does not necessarily spell public health doom.

Soon, many Americans will be asking whether the method chosen to combat the pandemic — completely shutting down the economy — was really the best way to beat this virus.

Could we have achieved the same results while also preserving the prosperity we have been enjoying during the Trump presidency by allowing businesses to stay open in a safe manner?

These questions may well haunt us for years to come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.