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The Grand Canyon National Park is seen during the government shutdown on Oct. 8, 2025, in Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Grand Canyon National Park is seen during the government shutdown on Oct. 8, 2025, in Grand Canyon, Arizona. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

15 Missing After Deadly Grand Canyon Flash Flood

 By Jack Davis  August 31, 2026 at 7:58am
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One person was killed and 15 others were missing after floods raged through the Grand Canyon on Sunday.

The flash flood sent boulders into the Colorado River and ruined the only pipeline that provided drinkable water to tourists and residents, the National Park Service said, according to KNXV-TV. Footbridges were wiped out as well.

Officials said they found the body of a 46-year-old man but provided no additional details.

Parth Desai was hiking along a narrow passage in Bright Angel Canyon when the rain began on Saturday.

“We saw the creek flood, waterfalls coming up out of nowhere, boulders, mud, landslides happening everywhere,” he said.


As they approached Phantom Ranch, a colleague shouted “Up, Up, Up, Up!” as a 4-foot-high wall of debris came for them. They made it to safety and were later evacuated.

Have you ever been to the Grand Canyon?

Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, said the flood damage could prove to be extensive and expensive.

“Heaven help us if the whole thing down there at the bottom has to be reconstructed,” he said. “Where are they going to get the money?”

About half an inch to one inch of rain fell within about 20 minutes on a rocky slope after two smaller storms, National Weather Service meteorologist Darren McCollum said.

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“So when the main storm moved in, torrential rain fell on everything that was already soaked, and that caused all the problems that we’re seeing,” McCollum said.

On Sunday, the National Park Service issued an appeal to find those who were missing.

“The National Park Service is asking the public to provide information for approximately 15 individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for following a significant flash-flood event in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on August 29,” it posted.

“The National Park Service is asking anyone who knows of hikers or backpackers who were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on August 29, as well as anyone who had a campground reservation in the affected corridor, to provide information to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch,” it added.

Forecasters said more flash floods are possible Monday, according to NBC News.

As it is, the flooding forced the National Park Service to cancel or ban overnight stays.

Through Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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