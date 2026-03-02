Share
The Department of Education has a new addition to its Washington, D.C. headquarters that captured the attention of many liberals.
The Department of Education has a new addition to its Washington, D.C. headquarters that captured the attention of many liberals.

15 Months Ago It Was Leftists' Mecca - Now the Dept. of Education Just Unfurled a Banner Featuring the Left's Most-Hated Enemy After Trump

 By Michael Schwarz  March 2, 2026 at 2:32pm
President Donald Trump has a special talent for driving liberals to (and beyond) the point of madness.

For instance, in March 2025, by way of executive order, Trump decimated the U.S. Department of Education. Today, only a shell of that agency remains.

Now, according to journalist David Weigel of the news outlet Semafor, the Department of Education building — that monument to the unholy alliance of teachers’ unions, federal bureaucrats, and the Democratic Party — features a banner of slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, whose assassination on Sept. 10, 2025, set off gleeful celebrations on the demonic left.

“Walking along the Mall. First time I’ve seen the Charlie Kirk banner on the Department of Education,” Weigel wrote Sunday on the social media platform X.

To put it mildly, Weigel’s post garnered considerable attention. As of Monday afternoon, the post had more than 2.9 million views.

Happily, news of the Kirk banner sent leftists on X into fits of apoplexy.

Comments included the usual drivel about Nazis and fascists. Shouldn’t leftists have come up with new material by now?

Predictably, one deranged leftist joked about defacing the banner by putting a hole in Kirk’s neck. Dozens of other demons “loved” the comment.

What bothered online leftists most, however, was the fact that Kirk rejected their indoctrination camps and diploma factories.

Kirk traveled to college campuses and warned college students about the college “scam,” and college students listened. By the thousands, they listened to him. That alone made Kirk an enemy of the left.

Moreover, any honest person who ever heard Kirk speak had to come away impressed by his erudition. Modern academics read books largely written by other academics. Kirk, on the other hand, read the works of philosophers, both Christian and political. Rarely, if ever, did he stumble in the face of superior knowledge.

Marxists, of course, spent decades wresting control of our institutions, especially our schools. In all that time, they never encountered a greater threat to their hegemony than Kirk.

Thus, when Trump or whoever takes the next step and smashes America’s public education system to smithereens, the new system, based on truth and merit, should bear Kirk’s name.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
