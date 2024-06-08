After a beating, followed by having her humiliation posted to social media and then vanishing for a few days, Massachusetts teen Aliyah Konton has been found.

But anger over what took place at Mashpee High School on Cape Cod has yet to subside. according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“What are the consequences for the ones who in video dragged her by hair into school bathroom and hit her and made her lick the floor? May us parents get some answers?” local resident Selma Parker commented on the incident, per the U.K. outlet.

“The schools need to do a better job. They are all talk with this stuff and when it comes time to actually protect kids from bullies they turn the other way,” chimed in fellow local resident Matt Bollinder.

WARNING: The following post contains video that some viewers may find disturbing.

The missing girl, Aliyah Konton, has been found safe and 2 of the “bullies” have been charged with A&B. https://t.co/JfW3cnBihQ pic.twitter.com/ovHw3XBKtf — Died Suddenly News (@DiedSuddenlyNws) June 7, 2024

Konton, 15, was victimized on May 25 in an incident her parents never knew about until June 2, when she ran away from Mashpee, only to be found days later in nearby Barnstable, according to the New York Post.

Video of the incident shows a 13-year-old attacking Konton as students watch. The video then shows Konton in the school bathroom.

Konton is punched multiple times after being thrown by her hair into a bathroom stall.

They don’t know what to do. Most parents didn’t grow up with that. Mashpee is a town drowning deeply in a fentanyl problem. Many parents are addicts and abandon their kids. It’s a mess. Joe Biden administration is also largely responsible for not securing the border. — Aly Lawless (@alysonlawless) June 4, 2024

“Lick the ground,” the attacker said.

Konton was hit again when she failed to comply. Her face is then pushed to the floor.

A 13-year-old girl is facing seven counts of assault and battery in the juvenile division of Falmouth District Court. Police are investigating what they call a “potential accomplice.”

🚨NEW – Mashpee Public High School of Massachusetts is under scrutiny for allegedly ignoring multiple instances of black-on-white violence within the school premises. The incidents, captured on film, involved Aliyah Conton, a 15-year-old student, was repeatedly abused and… pic.twitter.com/gqlIIHHi5o — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 4, 2024

“There was some hitting and they pulled her into the bathroom, and then they forced her to lick the bathroom floor,” Andrea Leonard, a friend of Konton’s family, said, according to WCVB-TV.







Student Leah Holtz said Konton “just seems like she was trying to fit in and just trying to make friends with everybody.”

“No student, no person, should ever be harmed in that way,” she said.

Mashpee school officials are not commenting on the incident.

