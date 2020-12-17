Authorities have charged a 15-year-old boy with murder in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this month of Dwain Williams, a retired Chicago fire lieutenant.

The teen — whose name is not being released because he was charged as a juvenile, according to the Chicago Sun-Times — was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Chicago Heights and was due in court on Thursday morning.

The teenager faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery, WLS-TV reported, citing the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and Chicago police.

Police said Williams was leaving a gourmet popcorn shop, “Let’s Get Poppin,” in Morgan Park on Dec. 3 when a car pulled up and three suspects jumped out to try to take his vehicle, according to WMAQ-TV.

One of the suspects showed a handgun before opening fire on Williams, shooting him in the abdomen, according to authorities.

TRENDING: Tim Graham: Whoopi Goldberg Accidentally Made the Best Case for Not Calling Jill Biden 'Doctor'

The retired lieutenant pulled out his own gun and returned fire, according to the police. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The attack was caught on a nearby security camera, and the reward for more information leading to an arrest in this case currently exceeds $30,000.

Williams spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and his last assignment was with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications for the City of Chicago.

Do you think the men responsible for Williams' murder should face the death penalty? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Everyone at OEMC is deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Dwain Williams and we send our sincere condolences to his family and the Chicago Fire Department. He was a fixture at the OEMC in the Operations Center and was a considered dear friend by many of us. Those who knew him thought the world of him,” Chicago’s OEMC said in a statement.

“His contributions to the OEMC, the Fire Department and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten.”

Sadly I report the death of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams. Who was shot during an apparent vehicle hijacking this afternoon. He retired from the job about 2 years ago at the age of 63. Our hearts are heavy tonight. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/Ze7jrifKoD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 4, 2020

Williams’ family, friends and local community said their final goodbye to him at a funeral in the parking lot of the Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church last weekend.

RELATED: Conspirators Charged in Alleged Scheme To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

“Dwain was snatched from us by a world in which we live that has allowed evil and violence to raise its ugly head,” Father Michael Pfleger said in the eulogy.

The retired firefighter’s brother added that Williams embodied the lesson to work hard for what you desire.

“We were taught all of our lives: Fight for what you desire. Work hard for it,” Rev. Keith Williams said. “And that’s exactly what he did.”

Williams’ widow, Karen, said, “I was married to an angel … an angel that took on human form.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.