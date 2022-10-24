15-Year-Old Boy Collapses and Dies in Middle of Restaurant While Out with Friends and Family

A young teen in the United Kingdom collapsed and died at a popular restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

The 15-year-old boy has not yet been identified.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the teen collapsed while dining out with family at Browns Restaurant, located on Paradise Street in the Liverpool ONE complex.

Police were immediately called to the scene and the teen was rushed to a hospital by paramedics.

Prior to the arrival of paramedics, it was reported that staff at Browns restaurant, as well as other diners, tried to help the boy.

Despite their best efforts to resuscitate the teen, he was declared dead at the hospital.

A spokesperson for local police has confirmed the incident.

“Emergency services were called to Browns Restaurant on Paradise Street at about 5.50pm following reports that a teenager, who was with family and friends had collapsed,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Police told The Liverpool Echo.

“A number of members of the public and staff at the restaurant had provided medical assistance prior to the emergency services attending.”

“The teenager was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where sadly he died a short time later.”

Police said foul play is not suspected in the teen’s death and “a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”

They have also spoken to the boy’s family and said that “specialist officers are supporting the family at this tragic time.”

The Liverpool Echo later reported that hundreds of friends and locals paid tribute to the young boy on social media, as well as many well-wishers commenting on the Echo’s own Facebook post.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family, we was there and saw the difficulties it was for the paramdeics to get past the barriers, something that should have been done as soon as emergency services was alerted. I’m so sorry for your loss,” Amanda Mortimer commented on the post.

“How absolutely heartbreaking for this young boy. My thoughts and prayers are with all his friends and family,” Paula Hagan wrote. “They definitely need epipens and defibrillators in restaurants.”

“So sad. Thinking of his family at this devastating time,” Demi Collison said.

“This is so sad,” Holly Kieser wrote. “Thoughts are with the family at this heartbreaking time. There seems to be an awful lot of people suddenly dying this week.”

“Absolutely awful,” reader Sanra Letsche wrote. “Sincerest condolences to family and friends. Thinking of you all. RIP young man.”

