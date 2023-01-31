Parler Share
15-Year-Old Student Found Dead Days After Mysteriously Vanishing from High School

 By Jack Davis  January 30, 2023 at 6:12pm
The body of a teenage girl who had gone missing on Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was found Monday.

Adriana Davidson, 15, of Pioneer High School was founded dead at the school’s football stadium, police said, according to WDIV-TV.

Davidson’s body was found by a K-9 unit at around 1 p.m., police said.

“While the Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the circumstances of her death, we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” police tweeted. “An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death.”

In a note from the school community Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift, she said that the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department stated that “there are no indications of foul play.”

However, that’s not the tone taken after Davidson initially went missing.

“There’s definitely some suspicious pieces to this,” Derrick Jackson, director of community engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WXYZ-TV.

Jackson said bus video showed Davidson leaving the high school shortly after arriving on Friday. She returned briefly at about noon, but never entered the building.

The station reported that a friend of Davidson’s had texted her asking, “You straight?” and received the response, “No.”

Davidson’s cell phone was found on the school’s tennis courts.

“What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn’t contact someone,” Jackson said.

Anthony Lopez, Davison’s brother, has also voiced suspicions.

“When I found out that Addy was potentially missing, I knew right away she didn’t run away. The red flag for me was the phone,” Lopez said, according to the New York Post.

John Davidson, the teen’s dad, issued a statement that the Daily Mail reported was initially posted on Facebook.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do but, my daughter Adriana was found and she has passed on!” he said.

“I’m not sure where I go from here but, I am so grateful for all the support and love from everyone across this nation especially family and friends that have helped searching and posting for Adriana! I need time to grieve and her siblings and mother as well as immediate family need time to grieve,” he said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
