Sometimes, the jokes write themselves.

On Thursday, Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu posted a letter to social media platform X dated to the same day from the Congressional Progressive Staff Association — which is 1,500 members strong.

In it, the association asks both House and Senate leaders to implement a shorter workday at 32 hours a week.

Seriously:

Progressive Hill staff are asking for a 32-hour workweek “We write today to encourage you to consider adopting a proposal that would improve worker satisfaction, increase staff retention in Congress, and model a more sustainable approach to work on a national level.” pic.twitter.com/t1LmmcycNp — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) January 16, 2025

The entire letter is roughly two and a half pages and reads like something written by a child trying to convince his mother that, on the contrary, its actually very beneficial to have ice cream before dinner.

“We write you today to encourage you to consider adopting a proposal that would improve worker satisfaction, increase staff retention in Congress, and model a more sustainable approach to work on a national level,” it reads, further stating, “we propose implementing a 32-hour workweek for D.C.-based staff during district work periods and a 32-hour workweek for district-based staff while in session.”

The letter continues in painting a sob story for Congressional leaders, reading, “As you know, serving as Congressional staff is often demanding and intensive.

“Staffers routinely work long hours at a level of rigor that regularly leads to burnout.”

After citing some studies for why they should work less and giving a few proposals as to how the 32-hour workweek could be implemented, the letter ends by assuring Congress, “We do not want a 32-hour workweek to just be another special benefit for Congressional staff. Members of Congress can help to advance the discussion around a more sustainable workweek as a national priority and model how it can work for private and public employers across the country and around the world.”

Right, because everyone in the country and globally looks to Congress as a trailblazer in productivity in the workplace.

Cry me a river.

Fox News analyst Josh Kraushaar noted how perfectly in-line this proposal was with stereotypes about progressives being a bunch of lazy, entitled blowhards, calling the letter, “on brand.”

Shockingly, the letter did not propose a pay cut. Progressive staffers want to work less for the same pay.

A 32-hour workweek is a part-time job. It seems appropriate for a group of people who voted for a part-time president. As of September 2024, the New York Post reported Biden took 48 years’ worth of vacation in his four-year term.

President-elect Donald Trump is known for his blistering pace on the campaign trail.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced his schedule for 2025 with almost twice as many days of work as the old leader, Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Staffers don’t need fewer working hours

They need to buckle down and get to work for the deeply troubled country.

