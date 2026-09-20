Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed on Saturday that his agency is investigating 1,620 allegations of voter fraud across the country.

Mullin told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that DHS has so far made 151 arrests — and is examining another 300,000 possible cases of fraud.

McEnany noted in the interview that DHS was able to prosecute foreigners from countries like Mexico, Nigeria, India, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo for alleged voter fraud.

Mullin reacted by noting that “this list is only growing, by the way.”

“This list is continuing to be compiled by states of their own public voting registers,” he added. “So we’re going through and we’re scrubbing them, we’re comparing them with those that are in the country, those that are legal permanent residents.”

JUST IN: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin says the department is investigating 1,620 cases of alleged voter fraud involving noncitizens casting ballots in U.S. elections. Mullin says DHS has made 151 arrests and is reviewing 300,000 additional cases. “The president was right when… pic.twitter.com/KoJMltOSBK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2026

From there, DHS is working to determine where the individuals were, and whether they indeed were not permitted to vote.

“The president was right when he said there was a tremendous amount of fraud in the election,” Mullin said.

“We continue to see that. Every single vote that we talk about that was at the hands of an illegal canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote.”

Trump administration officials have emphasized deterring illegal aliens from committing voter fraud, especially ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

President Trump is 100% right. American elections are for Americans ONLY. Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including deportation. https://t.co/o4YLfSmEPD — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 19, 2026

DHS said in a June directive that Immigration and Customs Enforcement must “enforce stricter penalties, including deportation, for aliens who illegally vote in American elections.”

The federal Immigration and Nationality Act imposes removal for aliens who make a false claim of American citizenship or illegally cast ballots.

“The importance of free, fair, and honest elections is without question. Echoing the words of President Trump, ‘the right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,’” DHS General Counsel James Percival said in the directive.

“Illegal voting by aliens dilutes the votes of American citizens and undermines our democracy. It must have consequences.”

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