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Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin stands silently during a press conference at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services field office on Sept. 1, 2026, in New York City.
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin stands silently during a press conference at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services field office on Sept. 1, 2026, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

151 Arrests Made in DHS Voter Fraud Crackdown as Agency Investigates 1,600 Cases

 By Michael Austin  September 20, 2026 at 6:00am
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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed on Saturday that his agency is investigating 1,620 allegations of voter fraud across the country.

Mullin told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that DHS has so far made 151 arrests — and is examining another 300,000 possible cases of fraud.

McEnany noted in the interview that DHS was able to prosecute foreigners from countries like Mexico, Nigeria, India, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo for alleged voter fraud.

Mullin reacted by noting that “this list is only growing, by the way.”

“This list is continuing to be compiled by states of their own public voting registers,” he added. “So we’re going through and we’re scrubbing them, we’re comparing them with those that are in the country, those that are legal permanent residents.”

From there, DHS is working to determine where the individuals were, and whether they indeed were not permitted to vote.

“The president was right when he said there was a tremendous amount of fraud in the election,” Mullin said.

“We continue to see that. Every single vote that we talk about that was at the hands of an illegal canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote.”

Trump administration officials have emphasized deterring illegal aliens from committing voter fraud, especially ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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DHS said in a June directive that Immigration and Customs Enforcement must “enforce stricter penalties, including deportation, for aliens who illegally vote in American elections.”

The federal Immigration and Nationality Act imposes removal for aliens who make a false claim of American citizenship or illegally cast ballots.

“The importance of free, fair, and honest elections is without question. Echoing the words of President Trump, ‘the right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,’” DHS General Counsel James Percival said in the directive.

“Illegal voting by aliens dilutes the votes of American citizens and undermines our democracy. It must have consequences.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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