158 Democrats Vote Against Bill to Deport Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders, But It Passes the House Anyway

The Democratic Party has morphed into an agent of globalist totalitarianism. And its leaders do not seem to care if you know it.

According to the Washington Examiner, on Wednesday the House of Representatives passed the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, which would render “aliens” guilty of domestic violence or sex offenses “inadmissible and deportable.”

The House did this despite opposition from 158 Democrats.

That means that 51 Democrats joined 215 Republicans to pass the bill by a margin of 266-158.

In other words, Democratic legislators who face stiff competition in their bids for re-election might occasionally break ranks.

For instance, in battleground North Carolina, four of seven Democratic representatives voted yes on the bill. But in extreme liberal Massachusetts, eight of nine Democrats opposed it. Readers who wish to view the entire roll call may do so here.

On the whole, however, the Democratic Party stands firmly with violent illegal aliens and against American citizens.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who has described herself as a survivor of both rape and domestic violence, sponsored the bill.

Do you support the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (484 Votes) No: 6% (33 Votes)

Meanwhile, Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana challenged Democrats to account for their opposition.

“Everybody on the House floor should vote for that bill,” Scalise said. “But if any Democrat there vote against it, they’re going to have to explain to people back home who are watching this be carried out in every community in America, why they would rather stand with illegals than women in their own districts that they represent.”

Indeed, 158 Democrats might want to explain their votes to the families of Rachel Morin, Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungary, Lizbeth Medina, Ruby Garcia and many other victims of (allegedly) illegal aliens.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York offered the lame excuse of redundancy.

“Sexual offenses and domestic violence are serious crimes, and if this bill fixed some gap in current law, I would have no problem supporting this legislation,” Nadler said. “But that is not the case here. In reality, the redundancies in this bill all but assure that no additional dangerous individuals would face immigration consequences if it were to become law.”

In one respect, at least, Nadler accidentally got it right. Though he did not say it this way — nor would he ever do so — all illegal aliens already qualify as “deportable” by virtue of having entered the country illegally.

Furthermore, in 2022 Nadler and nearly every other House member voted for the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Never mind that lynching was already illegal, or that, according to the Washington Post, the last recorded lynching in the United States occurred in 1981.

Redundancy, therefore, never bothered Nadler as long as it allowed him to virtue-signal over a non-issue.

But would the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act even qualify as redundant?

Nadler himself used the phrase “all but assure that no additional dangerous individuals would face immigration consequences.”

He did not say “assure”; he said “all but assure.” Might that tepid phrase suggest that Mace’s bill, in fact, does “address some gap in current law”?

Either way, in light of their recent vote on the lynching bill, Nadler and his fellow Democrats cannot plead redundancy.

One must conclude, therefore, that Democrats have flooded the country with illegal aliens on purpose. And they do not care how many women and children the aliens rape and murder, for the Democrats serve globalist masters devoted to open borders and the destruction of national sovereignty.

Nothing else explains Democrats’ preference for illegal aliens over American women and children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.