21 Injured After Car Crashes into Social Security Building

By Savannah Pointer
at 10:19am
Twenty-one people were injured after a car crashed into a southern New Jersey Social Security office on Tuesday morning, local news stations reported.

The Nissan sedan reportedly crashed into the lobby, where there were patrons waiting at about 10 a.m.

WCAU reported that most of the injuries were minor, but two were serious.

Eighteen of the injured were treated and released from the hospital.

Cleve Bryan of KYW-TV, a CBS station in Philadelphia, tweeted about the crash shortly after it happened:

“Car drove into Social Security Admin building in Egg Harbor Twp at least 16 transported to Atlanticare Hospitals.”

The vehicle was driven by a 56-year-old Atlantic City woman who was accompanied by an adult passenger and two young children, according to WCAU.

“All of a sudden we heard a loud boom, sounded like a bomb but we looked to the left, we saw a car come barreling through the wall and hit everybody that was in its path,” a witness identified as Angela Franks told KWY-TV.

“My brother and sister were on the floor, people were on top of them, I was trying to get the people off of them,” another witness, idenfitied as Anna White, said.

Gary Dixon, who was on the scene at the time, told the station he helped pull one of the victims out from under the sedan.

“First instinct is to try to help so I pull her out and she wouldn’t let me leave her. She asked me to stay there with her.

“She’s bleeding from her head and mouth and everything else,” Dixon said.

KYW reported that the local police said that 56-year-old Donna Woodall accelerated her 1998 Nissan Sentra over the sidewalk and into the side of the building.

WPVI had another report here:

The crash appeared to be an accident as Woodall attempted to park her car when she drove it into the lobby.

However, the incident is still under investigation.

The two children in the vehicle were not seriously hurt, according to KWY.

