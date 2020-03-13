16 Months After Losing Election, Stacey Abrams Finds a New Way To Lay Claim to Governorship

Since losing the gubernatorial race in Georgia during the 2018 midterm elections, Stacey Abrams has taken the art of being a sore loser to amazing heights.

It was a close loss; Brian Kemp won by just under 55,000 votes.

But Abrams, ever since it was clear she would not even force a runoff, has been claiming that she would have won if not for “voter suppression.”

She is repeating the claim in an ad by her political group Fair Fight Action.

As the Washington Free Beacon reported, the group has taken to putting an asterisk after the title “governor” when referring to Kemp, who was Georgia’s secretary of state when the 2018 election took place.

Despite Abrams’ constant tantrums over the subject, however, there has been a clear lack of evidence that any voter suppression occurred, much less that voter suppression affected the outcome.

“I have seen no good evidence that the suppressive effects of strict voting and registration laws affected the outcome of the governor’s races in Georgia and Florida,” Richard Hasen of the University of California Irvine told PolitiFact in 2019.

But the lack of evidence has not stopped leading Democrats, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from repeating the dubious claim.

Democrats were singing a different tune in 2016.

Polls indicated that Hillary Clinton would win in a landslide.

At the time, then-candidate Donald Trump mused he might not accept the results.

There was criticism from all over the political spectrum, as Newsmax reported.

His contemplation of a legal challenge was considered “horrifying” by none other than Hillary herself.

But then, Hillary lost in one of the biggest political upsets in American history.

RELATED: Abrams Says Cops 'Scare' Black Voters but Ignored Armed Black Panthers Campaigning for Her in 2018

Hillary then claimed the 2016 election was stolen from her.

Many other Democrats have, as well.

There was the entire basis for Mueller probe, which came up empty.

Yet many of those who condemned Trump for merely musing about possibly not accepting election results have made Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams heroes, or have remained silent while they make wild accusations about voter suppression.

Is it garden variety hypocrisy, an over-developed sense of entitlement or something more worrisome?

