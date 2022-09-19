A 16-year-old Massachusetts boy unexpectedly died this weekend in his home, and his community is now mourning this tragic loss of a young life.

On Saturday, Jon Niemi, a resident of the central Massachusetts town of Northborough was found unresponsive in his home around 10:40 a.m., the Worcester Daily Voice reported.

The Northborough Police Department posted on Facebook that just moments after the Northborough Fire/EMS arrived at the home, Niemi was pronounced dead.

“Upon arrival, officers located the individual and immediately began rendering medical aid. Northborough Fire/EMS arrived on scene moments later and later declared the individual deceased,” the Facebook post read.

The police also noted that Niemi’s sudden death is also under investigation.

“The incident remains under investigation by Northborough Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, though the preliminary investigation indicates that the death is not suspicious,” the post read.

Though Niemi’s death was sudden, according to the GoFundMe set up to help support his family, Niemi did struggle with some health problems.

Nevertheless, his death was still unexpected.

“There is no worse tragedy than the loss of a child. Today, the Niemi family is faced with that tragedy. Jon Niemi was only 16. While Jon suffered from health issues, his passing was unexpected. We hope to alleviate any financial stress of a funeral and other related expenses for the Niemi family as they grieve during this horrible time,” the GoFundMe page explained.

Niemi’s school community is also mourning his loss, the Community Advocate reported.

Niemi was a junior at Algonquin Regional High School and Principal Sean Bevan announced the tragic death of the teen to the school community.

“Our hearts go out to the Niemi family as they grieve the loss of their cherished son and brother,” Bevan wrote in an announcement, the Community advocate reported.

“Those who may have known Jon will experience with full force the loss of a friend or neighbor,” the principal added.

Friends on Facebook have also been mourning the loss of Niemi and one person posted a tribute to the teen.

“Jon you will be greatly missed! Such a good kid taken way to soon! We love and miss you! I just can’t believe this is real please keep my cousin and her family in your prayers!!” a family member wrote in a post.

The money raised from the GoFundMe that was set up to help Niemi’s family has also shown how people are remembering Niemi and supporting his family in the midst of his unexpected and young death.

There is no worse tragedy than the loss of a child. The Niemi family is faced with that tragedy. Jon Niemi, 16, passed unexpectedly. Please help to alleviate any financial stress the Niemi family fasces as they grieve https://t.co/GYHgZB9wTh — Liz (@Lizoftheboro) September 19, 2022



At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised over $35,000.

