16-Year-Old Dies After Experiencing 'Medical Emergency' at Football Practice - Third Student This Year

A high school football player is dead after suffering an undisclosed medical issue at a practice.

Officials at Randallstown High School said the 16-year-old died after “experiencing a medical emergency” on Tuesday, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Officials did explain the nature of the emergency. The high temperature in Randallstown that day was 82 degrees.

Baltimore County Public Schools officials said the student was a junior.

Baltimore County Public Schools spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said a trainer was at the practice.

“[S]taff on site did immediately begin to render aid until emergency medical services personnel responded,” Onijala said

First responders arrived at the school at about 6 p.m. and took the player to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being conducted.

“When I was told, it was very heartbreaking. I played football last year. So obviously a lot of my friends were playing this year. I was very distraught, very hurt, especially what happened,” Evan Martin, a senior at the school, said, according to WJZ-TV.

“We are absolutely devastated by this news,” principal Michael Jones wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Randallstown High School grade 11 student,” he wrote. “For those of you who did not know the student we ask that you understand our sadness and join us in keeping the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

📨INBOX: Heartbreaking news to share out of Randallstown High School… a football player passed away during practice yesterday due to a “medical emergency.” Here’s the letter being sent out to students and staff⤵️@FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/sFWKvZDpBx — Rebecca Pryor (@RebeccaPryorTV) September 8, 2022

The school offered grief counseling to students.







Two other Baltimore County students have died so far this year, according to The Sun.

Jayden Mejia, 15, who was a sophomore at Loch Raven High School, drowned in a pool in Tyson, Maryland on Aug. 27. Travis Slaughter, 14, a freshman at Milford Mill Academy, was shot to death on Sept. 2.

One Baltimore City School district student – Jeremiah Brogden, 17, of Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School — was shot to death on school grounds.

