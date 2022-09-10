Parler Share
16-Year-Old Dies After Experiencing 'Medical Emergency' at Football Practice - Third Student This Year

 By Jack Davis  September 10, 2022 at 6:32am
A high school football player is dead after suffering an undisclosed medical issue at a practice.

Officials at Randallstown High School said the 16-year-old died after “experiencing a medical emergency” on Tuesday, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Officials did explain the nature of the emergency. The high temperature in Randallstown that day was 82 degrees.

Baltimore County Public Schools officials said the student was a junior.

Baltimore County Public Schools spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said a trainer was at the practice.

Hollywood Legend Who Started in the 1930s Dead at 104; Worked with Andy Griffith, Laurence Olivier

“[S]taff on site did immediately begin to render aid until emergency medical services personnel responded,” Onijala said

First responders arrived at the school at about 6 p.m. and took the player to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being conducted.

“When I was told, it was very heartbreaking. I played football last year. So obviously a lot of my friends were playing this year. I was very distraught, very hurt, especially what happened,” Evan Martin, a senior at the school, said, according to WJZ-TV.

Do public schools do enough to keep student athletes safe?

“We are absolutely devastated by this news,” principal Michael Jones wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Randallstown High School grade 11 student,” he wrote. “For those of you who did not know the student we ask that you understand our sadness and join us in keeping the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school offered grief counseling to students.

Watch: Patriotic NFL Fans Take Over for Singer and Proudly Belt National Anthem on 9/11


Two other Baltimore County students have died so far this year, according to The Sun.

Jayden Mejia, 15, who was a sophomore at Loch Raven High School, drowned in a pool in Tyson, Maryland on Aug. 27. Travis Slaughter, 14, a freshman at Milford Mill Academy, was shot to death on Sept. 2.

One Baltimore City School district student – Jeremiah Brogden, 17, of Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School — was shot to death on school grounds.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
