A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a vicious and unprovoked assault against four tourists last week who were visiting New York City.

Last Thursday, Sue and Ken Young were visiting the city from Nevada with their twin daughters when they came across three antagonistic teenage girls on a Manhattan subway car, the New York Post reported.

The family was on its last day in the city before they headed back home when, out of nowhere, the family was targeted by violence, Sue Young told the Post.

The teen girls began to stare at the family and to laugh and make comments about them.

“All three of them were just looking directly at us,” Sue Young recounted. “There’s no doubt about it, hard to ignore.”

An attempt to deescalate the tension on the subway car backfired.

“So I looked up from my phone and then they started pointing at us. Now all three of them were pointing and then laughing even louder,” she told the Post.

Sue Young added, “So I started laughing with them, doing exactly what they’re doing. Except they took offense to it, so their demeanors changed. That’s when, you know, all the insults started coming.”

From there, the situation quickly became violent.

Sue Young said that the teens surrounded her family and that she was punched repeatedly by one of the girls.

While telling her story to WABC-TV, Sue Young commented, “It escalated very quickly.”

She said her hair was pulled while the teens also attacked a nearby passenger who was filming them.

WARNING: The following video contains language and images that some viewers might find offensive and disturbing.

New York subway once again.

An Asian family are abused by group of feral teens, thankfully members of the public step in.

Feral teens attack the lady recording.

What is the common denominator in these subway attacks? 😡 pic.twitter.com/V51WqKNCGU — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) August 6, 2023

Sue Young said she keeps thinking of the shocking incident and wondering what she could have done differently.

“I keep running through, ‘I should have done this, I should have done this,'” she said. “It happened so fast.”

Young was left with pain in her neck and scalp, but no one in her family sustained any serious injuries. The Post reported the girls also told the Young family, who are Asian-American, to “go back to where [they] came from.”

WABC reported Tuesday that one of the girls has been charged with two counts of assault. It is unclear if police are pursuing the other two girls on the video.

