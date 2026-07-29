Share
News

A 16-Year-Old Lifeguard's 'Heroic' Rescue Earns Him a Trip to the White House After Trump Sees Footage

 By Randy DeSoto  July 28, 2026 at 6:15pm
Share

President Donald Trump is bringing a 16-year-old California lifeguard to the White House to honor him after his heroic rescue of a young boy over the weekend.

NBC affiliate KNTV reported that the Saturday rescue, caught on video that went viral, took place at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz in northern California.

“The waves, I wouldn’t say they were tranquil, but they were what you’d expect, a normal cadence and intensity,” witness Scott Vander Dussen said.

“And then that just changed in a heartbeat. It caught a lot of people off-guard. Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment’s time. I’m glad it ended the way it did. I’m certain if the lifeguards weren’t there, he wouldn’t have gone home that night,” Vander Dussen added.

Video of the incident showed the lifeguard, identified only as Ryder, holding on to the boy with a bulldog grip as waves crashed over them time and again, knocking them down and pulling them back into the water.

Men could be seen trying to help the lifeguard with the rescue, only to retreat to the shore after being whipped around by the sea.

Eventually, a second lifeguard showed up and helped Ryder drag the boy to safety.

The youngster, believed to be about 10 years old, was evaluated by paramedics and released to his family.

Eric Trump posted on social media in response to the rescue, “Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done!”

Related:
Horrific: Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Random Daylight Knife Attack at California Mall

President Trump responded, “We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!”

Fox News reported that Ryder’s mother thanked people for the praise they have heaped on her son.

“I am blown away by the love, kindness, gratitude and respect you’re sending his way!” she said. “A few people have asked about a GoFundMe – but honestly he was just doing the job that he absolutely loves.”

Have you ever worked as a lifeguard?

“Instead, she encouraged those wishing to support Ryder to donate to the Santa Cruz County Parks Department’s Junior Guards program, where she said Ryder and many of his fellow lifeguards trained before becoming old enough to serve,” according to Fox News.

KNTV noted, “While officials did not discuss the specific training of the lifeguard involved, Santa Cruz lifeguards are required to complete at least 56 hours of lifeguard training, 24 hours of medical certification training and more than 80 hours of marine safety lifeguard training.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Announces Plan to Replace Illegal Alien Truckers with American Veterans
Watch: Mamdani Is Open to Forcing New Yorkers to Pay Cash Reparations for Slavery, Says 'We Were Very Complicit'
Watch: Sen. Josh Hawley Illustrates the Absurdity of Fauci's Hearing Stunt with 3 Questions
Trump Going to SCOTUS to Have Punitive $83 Million E. Jean Carroll Decision Reversed
Breaking: Rand Paul Warns Fauci of 'Repercussions' After He Refuses to Answer Questions in Senate Hearing
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation