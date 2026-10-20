160 UK Schools Evacuated Over 'Allah Akbar' Threat

Schools across Northern Ireland were evacuated Monday after more than 160 of them received an email — closing with “Allah Akbar” — that claimed explosive devices were inside the buildings.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said the message warned of “viable devices.” He told reporters it “would appear to me from Islamists threatening that Sharia law will be brought into our country,” GB News reported.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it received reports of the emails and was conducting urgent inquiries while liaising with the schools. Police later treated the messages as a hoax.

BREAKING | Bomb threat to NI schools ‘not viable’ says Education Minister as some pupils evacuated.

Read more: https://t.co/Vqy2LHpjeH https://t.co/CTwF2HVzkY — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) October 19, 2026



The email, published by the News Letter, read in part, “Death is near. This is an urgent notification that an explosive device containing ammonium nitrate (ANFO) is currently located inside the building. Today, with Allah’s permission, we will carry out a series of planned terrorist attacks across the country.”

“What you experience today is only the beginning. One day, your government will surrender its authority, and Sharia law will be established. Allahu Akbar,” the email continued.

🚨 ISLAMIST BOMB THREATS HIT HUNDREDS OF SCHOOLS IN NI AND SCOTLAND 🚨 Hundreds of schools in Northern Ireland and Scotland received bomb threat emails today. The messages claimed explosives were in the buildings, threatened terrorist attacks, said Sharia law will be established, and were signed “Allahu Akbar.” Some separate emails to Scottish schools claimed allegiance to ISIS and listed specific primary schools. Police are treating them as hoaxes from outside the UK, but schools have been closed and evacuated. These threats are deliberately targeting children and teachers. But Islam is a “peaceful religion” remember guys. — Wrexham Unite 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WrexhamUnite) October 19, 2026



St. Colman’s Primary School in Lambeg, Lisburn, told parents to “come immediately” and pick up their children, while adding, “Please don’t panic the children are all safe.”

Givan said he was “hugely disappointed” that some schools closed and that the disruption to education occurred.

Although police were not treating the threat as viable, it caused significant alarm in schools across the country.

He said schools should contact local policing district commands and that, unless a specific object was identified on site, closing was not warranted.

“This is something that ought to be condemned by everybody,” he said.

🇮🇪 How long are the people going to allow this? Hundreds of schools across Northern Ireland and the Glasgow area received emails claiming explosive devices were planted inside, signed off with Allahu Akbar and promising Sharia law. Officials quickly labelled it a non-viable hoax after no devices were found, yet some schools still closed or evacuated and parents had to rush to collect their children. Children were put in harm’s way by the disruption and fear. Islamist terrorists have no place in civilization. — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@MAGAsFix) October 19, 2026



The Education Authority said it was aware of the email, recognized the concern, and was engaging closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Police Scotland confirmed it was aware of similar threatening messages sent to a number of schools across Scotland and was treating them as a hoax while officers investigated.

What action should the government take in response to these threats? Increase security at schools Investigate the source of the threats Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Increase security at schools 56% (9 votes) Investigate the source of the threats 44% (7 votes)

Councils in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, and others said their schools remained open.

In Edinburgh, teachers who were in school for an in-service day were sent home. Schools in England and Wales were already on half-term break.

There were emails sent to schools in East Lothian last week and some schools in England were also evacuated last week because of malicious communications. My daughters school was one of the ones in England that was evacuated and the kids were told to “run” to their planned place of safety. My daughter said everyone was terrified they were going to die. Kids shouldn’t be living like this. — Jen (@AllanJenni9956) October 19, 2026



Givan later issued a statement condemning those who sought to disrupt the education system with the emails. The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed it was treating the messages as a hoax.

No devices were found, and the emails produced evacuations and early pickups at a number of Northern Ireland schools on Monday while police worked through the reports.

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