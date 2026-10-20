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A private school near Notting Hill in London, England.
A private school near Notting Hill in London, England. (lillisphotography / Getty Images)

160 UK Schools Evacuated Over 'Allah Akbar' Threat

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 20, 2026 at 8:30am
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Schools across Northern Ireland were evacuated Monday after more than 160 of them received an email — closing with “Allah Akbar” — that claimed explosive devices were inside the buildings.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said the message warned of “viable devices.” He told reporters it “would appear to me from Islamists threatening that Sharia law will be brought into our country,” GB News reported.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it received reports of the emails and was conducting urgent inquiries while liaising with the schools. Police later treated the messages as a hoax.


The email, published by the News Letter, read in part, “Death is near. This is an urgent notification that an explosive device containing ammonium nitrate (ANFO) is currently located inside the building. Today, with Allah’s permission, we will carry out a series of planned terrorist attacks across the country.”

“What you experience today is only the beginning. One day, your government will surrender its authority, and Sharia law will be established. Allahu Akbar,” the email continued.


St. Colman’s Primary School in Lambeg, Lisburn, told parents to “come immediately” and pick up their children, while adding, “Please don’t panic the children are all safe.”

Givan said he was “hugely disappointed” that some schools closed and that the disruption to education occurred.

Although police were not treating the threat as viable, it caused significant alarm in schools across the country.

He said schools should contact local policing district commands and that, unless a specific object was identified on site, closing was not warranted.

“This is something that ought to be condemned by everybody,” he said.

Related:
U.S. Quickly Pulls All B-1 Bombers from U.K. Base in Wake of Terror Threat


The Education Authority said it was aware of the email, recognized the concern, and was engaging closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Police Scotland confirmed it was aware of similar threatening messages sent to a number of schools across Scotland and was treating them as a hoax while officers investigated.

What action should the government take in response to these threats?

Councils in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, and others said their schools remained open.

In Edinburgh, teachers who were in school for an in-service day were sent home. Schools in England and Wales were already on half-term break.


Givan later issued a statement condemning those who sought to disrupt the education system with the emails. The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed it was treating the messages as a hoax.

No devices were found, and the emails produced evacuations and early pickups at a number of Northern Ireland schools on Monday while police worked through the reports.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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