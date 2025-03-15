A semi-truck driver was arrested in Austin, Texas, on Friday for his involvement in a 17-car crash that caused five deaths, two of which were children.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, when 37-year-old suspect Solomun Araya reportedly failed to brake his 18-wheeler before slamming into stopped traffic, KVUE-TV in Texas reported.

He now faces five counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and two counts of Intoxication Assault, according to Fox News.

Araya said the accident happened after a car cut in front of him.

#REPORT: Police Arrest, 37-YO Truck Driver Solomun Araya, After 17-Vehicle Crash On📍I35 In Austin Texas That Killed 5 People, Including 1 Child & 1 Infant. He Is Now Charged With 5X Intoxication Manslaughter, 2X Intoxication Assault🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WbsUnTjWFv — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) March 14, 2025

He denied having consumed any alcohol, and although he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.00, he reportedly failed a field sobriety exam and showed all the signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, mumbled speech and a swaying walk.

“It’s horrible … there’s always an accident,” said Cynthia Hierrezuelo, whose employee witnessed the accident. “It’s just people speeding down the freeway, people being inconsiderate. People are just zooming by and not realizing that something like this can happen.”

Hierrezuelo’s employee was also driving a truck when the accident happened, CBS Austin reported.

“My driver, he bought a new truck last night and he was taking it home, and as he was coming down I-35 all he could see was this truck just plowing through cars and just throwing everybody in every which direction,” Hierrezuelo said.

Vehicle Rescue at 13100 N Ih 35 Sb. #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo are on scene of a collision involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck, with at least 7 patients involved, several who are pinned in their vehicles. Expect #ATXTraffic delays in the area, more information to follow. pic.twitter.com/iw2TENk4pV — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 14, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday it had opened an investigation.

“The investigation go team will include experts in highway, survival and vehicle factors; human performance; and motor carrier factors,” the NTSB said in a statement.

Alan Bennett, an Austin criminal defense attorney not associated with the case, said Araya faces serious charges, CBS Austin reported.







If Araya goes to trial, the jury would need to determine if his truck could be considered a weapon of mass destruction.

“I think that’s kind of a no brainer, driving an 18-wheeler into a crowd of people or driving an 18-wheeler in such a manner that it is capable of causing death or serious injury,” Bennett said.

Following his arrest, Araya was taken to Travis County Jail.

He had previously been accused of speeding in Wilmer, Texas, and was due in court next week.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.