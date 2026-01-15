17 College Basketball Players Charged with Fixing Games

As sports gambling continues to grow in both prominence and popularity, so too has the microscope it’s under.

And that microscope has uncovered some damning new information.

The sports world was rocked on Thursday when a college basketball point shaving scheme implicated 26 individuals, including 17 players, according to ESPN.

The broader investigation implicated more than 39 players across at least 17 NCAA Division 1 basketball teams.

The federal indictment, unsealed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, revealed that 20 of the 26 defendants were college basketball players as recently as the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons (17 of whom were actually charged with fixing games).

According to CBS Sports, 29 games were allegedly fixed across those two seasons.

Of particular concern, among those facing charges, four athletes — Simeon Cottle, Carlos Hart, Camian Shell, and Oumar Koureissi — have recently appeared for their current teams, competing just within the past week.

The accusations involving Hart, Shell, and Koureissi relate to their time at earlier programs, while Cottle’s alleged conduct dates back to the 2023–24 season. Importantly, none of the claims tied to these players involve games played during the current season.

Both Hart and Cottle have been suspended pending the investigation, with Cottle playing as recently as Wednesday.

According to authorities, five defendants were described as “fixers” who would recruit players to participate in the scheme. Bribes ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 were offered for players to intentionally underperform.

The bettors, meanwhile, would place bets to win millions of dollars in wagers on the fixed games.

The scheme allegedly began in September 2022, and originally involved fixing Chinese Basketball Association games. Former NBA player Antonio Blakeney — who was named in the indictment but not charged — allegedly manipulated his own performance in those CBA games.

The illicit gambling ring would eventually expand to target American college basketball prior to the 2023-24 season.

The NCAA has already responded.

“Protecting competition integrity is of the utmost importance for the NCAA. We are thankful for law enforcement agencies working to detect and combat integrity issues and match manipulation in college sports,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement, per Fox News.

Point shaving is a scheme in which players deliberately manipulate the score of a game to benefit gamblers, without necessarily trying to lose outright.

Instead of throwing a game, athletes may ensure their team wins by less than the point spread or fails to cover a specific betting line. This subtle manipulation is generally more difficult to detect, as the team can still appear to play competitively while gamblers profit from the adjusted outcomes.

Typically, point shaving involves collusion between players and those placing bets. Players might miss shots, commit unforced turnovers, or make strategic errors at critical moments. Even small deviations from normal performance can be enough to swing bets.

While the games themselves remain officially legitimate, the integrity of the sport is compromised, and participants risk severe legal and career consequences if caught.

The defendants were ultimately charged with bribery in sporting contests and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The alleged fixers were additionally charged with counts of wire fraud.

Bribery charges carry a maximum sentence of five years, while fraud charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 20 years.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.