Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

17 House Republicans Send Inauguration Day Letter to Biden

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 20, 2021 at 12:06pm
Mewe Share P Share

Seventeen freshman House Republicans wrote an Inauguration Day letter to President Joe Biden in hopes of bridging the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans.

“After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation’s capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American,” the signatories wrote.

The letter was signed by Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Oklahoma Rep. Stephanie Bice, North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Florida Reps. Scott Franklin and Carlos Gimenez, New York Reps. Andrew Garbarino and Nicole Malliotakis, New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell, Iowa Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, California Reps. Young Kim, Jay Obernolte and David Valadao, Alabama Reps. Barry Moore and Jerry Carl, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens and Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer.

“The constituencies we represent showcase the variety of thought across our great nation,” the representatives wrote.

“From Texas to California and from Oklahoma to New York, Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses.”

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Believe It or Not, There's Good News Coming for America

01 20 GOP Freshmen – Presid… by Victor I Nava

The representatives floated the idea of working toward more coronavirus relief if it is “targeted” to help Americans in need.

Do you think Biden will bridge the partisan divide?

“We hope to work with you to extend targeted, meaningful coronavirus relief for families and businesses, protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, strengthen and modernize our infrastructure, enforce our antitrust laws against emboldened technology monopolies, and restore our economy struggling in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,” the letter read.

The freshman representatives concluded their letter with a hope to “rise above the partisan fray.”

“We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us,” they wrote.

“In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States’ standing as the best country in the world.”

Some of these freshmen representatives already have made quite a stir among their constituents.

RELATED: Report: Trump Is Considering Forming a New Political Party

Iowa Democrats have filed an ethics complaint against Hinson claiming she misused her official social media accounts to urge her supporters to call their representative about a Democratic candidate, KCRG-TV reported.

In North Carolina, left-wing protesters called for Cawthorn’s resignation and accused him of inciting the incursion of the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to WXII-TV.

The new congressman had encouraged supporters to attend a pro-Trump rally two days before the riot.

“So I was hoping that my words would encourage them to you know, say, ‘Our voices are being heard,'” Cawthorn told WYFF-TV.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







17 House Republicans Send Inauguration Day Letter to Biden
Melania Trump Says Goodbye to DC in Stylish Fashion
Biden Secretary of State Pick Admits Trump Was Right About Major Strategy
Report: Trump Is Considering Forming a New Political Party
McConnell Says Capitol Rioters Were 'Fed Lies' and 'Provoked by the President'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×