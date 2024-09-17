17-Year-Old 'America's Got Talent' Contestant Found Dead Weeks After Appearing on the Show

Last month, America saw 17-year-old Emily Gold as part of a high-energy high school dance troupe that reached the quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent.”

Now, she is dead, with the San Bernardino’s Coroners Office saying she ended her own life, according to Deadline.

The troupe made the quarterfinals and was eliminated in an Aug. 14 episode.

Gold, a student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was found dead beneath a bridge on the 210 freeway in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 13.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said that “officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in lanes,” according to People.

“When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210,” Jimenez said.

“The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said.

No other information about the incident was released.

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell praised the dance troupe’s efforts, which resulted in a standing ovation when the students performed.







“It was absolutely brilliant,” Cowell said this summer. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship.”

The outspoken talent evaluator added: “It reminded me of seeing the ‘High School Musical’ movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that.”

People had interviewed Gold in August about performing.

“When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage,” she said.

When she was asked about juggling school and dance, she said it was “definitely tough to balance it all, but we make it happen.”

“With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses,” according to a GoFundMe set up for her family.

“I’m sorry to share tragic news with you regarding a fellow Grizzly. Early this morning, a senior and beloved Grizzly, Emily Gold, has passed away,” Los Osos High School Principal Eric Cypher wrote in a message to parents and students, according to Deadline.

“Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity Cheer squad, our thoughts and prayer are with the family as they grieve,” Cypher wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.