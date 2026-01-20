Share
News
Roman Catholics pray at Saint Michael's Cathedral during the Sunday's service in Minna, Nigeria, on Nov. 30, 2025, for the safe return of the abducted students of Saint Mary's Catholic School earlier this month.
Roman Catholics pray at Saint Michael's Cathedral during the Sunday's service in Minna, Nigeria, on Nov. 30, 2025, for the safe return of the abducted students of Saint Mary's Catholic School earlier this month. (Light Oriye Tamunotonye - AFP / Getty Images)

172 Christians Abducted from Two Church Services in Nigeria

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2026 at 4:00am
Share

More than 170 Christians were abducted Sunday morning from two Nigerian churches.

Of those taken in Kaduna state, more than 160 remain missing, according to the BBC.

“The attackers came in numbers and blocked the entrance of the churches and forced the worshippers out into the bush,” Rev. Joseph Hayab, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the northern part of the country, said Monday.

“Information came to me from the elders of the churches that 172 worshippers were abducted while nine escaped,” he added.

Local police said the gunman had “sophisticated weapons” when they attacked two churches.

Since November, President Donald Trump has demanded that Nigeria act to end the persecution of Christians. Last month, the U.S. launched airstrikes on Islamic terrorists.

Persecution of Christians has given Nigeria a dubious standing in the world, according to EWTN.

More Christians were killed in the African nation that anywhere else in the world combined between October 2024 and September 2025, according to Open Doors’ World Watch List for 2026.

Related:
Oklahoma Citizens Rise Up Against Plans to Build Mosque in Their Town


The ministry documented 4,849 Christians killed due to their beliefs around the world. Of those, 3,490 deaths were in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is in sub-Saharan Africa, a region that represents a deathtrap for Christians,” Henrietta Blyth, CEO at Open Doors UK and Ireland, said.

The 2026 report said that 388 million Christians around the world are facing discrimination and persecution, an increase of 8 million in the past year.

Nigeria, which has been eager to be seen as combatting the upsurge in Christian persecution, announced on Sunday it launched airstrikes against Islamic terrorists, killing 40 people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Found to Be in Contempt of Congress by House Oversight Committee in Bipartisan Vote
Ford Recalls 119,000 Vehicles Over Potentially Dangerous Defect
European Leaders Are Quietly Preparing to Use Their 'Trade Bazooka' Against the US: Report
Watch: Scott Bessent Unleashes on Gavin Newsom at Davos, Gives Him a Painful New Nickname
NATO Chief Tells World Leaders 'Trump Is Right' About Greenland
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation