172 Christians Abducted from Two Church Services in Nigeria

More than 170 Christians were abducted Sunday morning from two Nigerian churches.

Of those taken in Kaduna state, more than 160 remain missing, according to the BBC.

“The attackers came in numbers and blocked the entrance of the churches and forced the worshippers out into the bush,” Rev. Joseph Hayab, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the northern part of the country, said Monday.

“Information came to me from the elders of the churches that 172 worshippers were abducted while nine escaped,” he added.

Christians are still being killed by Islamists in Nigeria. They are being killed simply because they are Christians. We must raise more awareness about this. pic.twitter.com/Vq0JzihYbq — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) January 17, 2026

Local police said the gunman had “sophisticated weapons” when they attacked two churches.

Since November, President Donald Trump has demanded that Nigeria act to end the persecution of Christians. Last month, the U.S. launched airstrikes on Islamic terrorists.

🇳🇬 EXPOSED — “Christians Are Being Hunted in Nigeria” Benue Massacre Survivor Exposes Government Before U.S. Congress, Says Killings Are Hidden While Millions Are Spent on Propaganda A survivor of the June 2025 massacre in Yelewata, Benue State, Franc Utoo, on January 14, 2026,… https://t.co/x84wjLN9oF pic.twitter.com/9djcFLAWXz — BSN (@Barristerstreet) January 15, 2026

Persecution of Christians has given Nigeria a dubious standing in the world, according to EWTN.

More Christians were killed in the African nation that anywhere else in the world combined between October 2024 and September 2025, according to Open Doors’ World Watch List for 2026.

.@POTUS “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and… pic.twitter.com/ct7rUW128t — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) December 26, 2025



The ministry documented 4,849 Christians killed due to their beliefs around the world. Of those, 3,490 deaths were in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is in sub-Saharan Africa, a region that represents a deathtrap for Christians,” Henrietta Blyth, CEO at Open Doors UK and Ireland, said.

I’ve been raising the alarm on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria for years. The facts are undeniable: 72% of Christians killed globally were murdered in Nigeria. This is targeted, systematic persecution. The United States and the world must not look away. pic.twitter.com/a8nRBm5Aps — Rep. John James (@RepJames) January 14, 2026

The 2026 report said that 388 million Christians around the world are facing discrimination and persecution, an increase of 8 million in the past year.

Nigeria, which has been eager to be seen as combatting the upsurge in Christian persecution, announced on Sunday it launched airstrikes against Islamic terrorists, killing 40 people.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.