176,000 People (and Counting) Shared a Photo of Our Shirt

By Ryan Tofil
Published September 16, 2019 at 4:57pm
This post was written in partnership with Patriot Depot, a sister company of The Western Journal. 

Initially, when we designed a shirt featuring “The Shady Bunch” and posted it for sale at Patriot Depot, nothing too noteworthy happened. We sold some shirts, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Maybe a few less than normal for a product’s launch day, actually.

Then, a week or so later, something strange started happening. There were more visitors on our site than we’d ever seen before. And they were all on one page.

This page.

The “Shady Bunch” page.

Incredibly, we were soon seeing more users on that page alone than we had ever had before on the entire site at one time. It only took about a week for it to become our most-viewed product page of all time.

But where did this all come from? Where did it start?

Well, it came from you. It started with you.

This link that was going viral wasn’t shared by us. If it had been, it wouldn’t have spread the way it did.

It started when a few people were browsing our website one weekend and shared a link to our product on their Facebook walls.

A week later, it had been shared by more than 175,000 people. And we’re so, so grateful for each and every one of you.

Shady Bunch T-Shirt 175k shares

The number of shares keeps going up.

For a link to a product to be shared like a meme is almost unheard of, but people liked this T-shirt so much that they did it anyway. We couldn’t even keep them in stock.

But don’t worry. To make up for the shipping delay, we’re giving new customers what we’re pretty sure is the most aggressive bargain we’ve ever listed on PatriotDepot.com.

You can get free shipping and 25% off your ENTIRE order (including the shirt)! Just enter the code SHADYBUNCH at checkout.

Ryan Tofil
Director, PatriotDepot.com
Ryan Tofil lived all of his life in Western New York before graduating college and moving to Arizona in 2014 to work for the nonprofit Western Center for Journalism. In 2015, he became the director of Liftable.com, and soon its sister website ThoughtfulWomen.org. Since 2018, Ryan has been involved with PatriotDepot.com, the exclusive provider of The Western Journal merchandise and other essential patriotic products, moving to the site full-time in early 2019.
Ryan Tofil's experience on The Western Journal goes back to 2014 when he was an intern for the non-profit Western Center for Journalism. In 2015, he became the director of Liftable.com, and soon its sister website ThoughtfulWomen.org. These websites eventually combined and became one of the most popular lifestyle websites in the world, at one point being ranked inside the top 200 websites in America by Alexa.com. Liftable.com lives on today as a section of The Western Journal. Since 2018, Ryan has been involved with PatriotDepot.com, the exclusive provider of The Western Journal merchandise and other essential patriotic products, moving to the site full-time in early 2019.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to play chess, sports, and video games; usually while smoking a cigar. He is a proud bird-owner and aquarium aficionado, and always jokes about needing concealed carry permits for his fists, despite only having been in one fight in his life and losing quite badly. His claim to fame is having possibly been the worst NCAA baseball player in the country, riding the bench for a DIII team that went 3-31. He loved every second of it.
Birthplace
Western New York
Education
A.S., Communication, Jamestown Community College
Location
Anthem, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, barely. Even worse at Spanish.
Topics of Expertise
Video Games, Sports, Romance, Chess, E-Commerce, Okay not Romance







