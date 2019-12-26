18 Out of 31 College Kids Fail To Recite Pledge of Allegiance Correctly During Campus Experiment

YouTube street reporter Austen Fletcher interviewed students at the University of Southern California to find out whether they could receive the Pledge of Allegiance and found that only about 42 percent of them could actually recite it without messing up.

Fletcher, known as Fleccas online, usually interviews protesters to see if they actually know facts that back up their views.

“I’m trying to tell the stories the MSM ignores,” the “about” section of his YouTube channel, “Fleccas Talks,” read.

The Dartmouth Review, a newspaper associated with Flecher’s alma mater, interviewed him about the purpose of his YouTube channel.

“The premise of his videos is simple, as Fletcher puts it, ‘I amplify the voices of leftist protestors.’ Through candid interviews with protestors in the midst of demonstrations, Fletcher exposes the radicalism, hypocrisy, and lunacy common in these movements.”

On Dec. 13, Fletcher posted a video titled “BIG YIKES – USC Students Can’t Recite the Pledge of Allegiance.”

“This week I went back to USC to see if students could recite the pledge of allegiance,” Fletcher wrote in the caption. “Out of everyone we interviewed, 18 out of 31 people didn’t know or botched the pledge. Sad!”

Fletcher walked around the USC campus, stopping students to ask them a question for a social experiment. When he asked students if they knew the Pledge of Allegiance, most of them said “yes” with a lot of confidence.

However, when he asked them to recite it, many of them lost their confidence and messed up.

Fletcher walked up to one student who seemed confident he could recite the pledge, but found that he couldn’t get passed the first line. “Yea, no. That’s– wow.”

“Wow, this is embarrassing,” the student said when he tried again later in the video.

One guy got all the way to the last line, “I forgot the last part.”

“Look it up,” Fletcher told him.

Another guy recited the first line quickly but didn’t get past it, “Now I’m lost.”

When Fletcher asked a girl whether she knew the pledge of allegiance, she said, “I think so.”

She did okay until the end, when she said, “for service, justice, and for all or something like that?”

One guy admitted he didn’t know it right off the bat, “No… I’m not… definitely not.”

When Fletcher made an incredulous exclamation, the guy replied, “I mean when I was a kid, yeah sure.”

Another girl pledged her allegiance to the flag of the “United States Republica.”

A lot of people pledged allegiance directly to America and forgot about the flag entirely or said “individual” instead of “indivisible.”

But a handful of students were able to recite it perfectly, for which they received a fist bump from Fletcher.

