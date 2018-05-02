18 House Republicans Formally Nominate President Trump for Peace Prize

A group of 18 Republican members of Congress signed their names to a letter formally nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter was sent by Rep. Luke Messer of Indiana to the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Wednesday and signed on to by 17 other House GOP members, including Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Diane Black and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Steve King of Iowa to name some.

In the letter, the lawmakers commend Trump for working “tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons program and bring peace to the region.”

“His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most international sanctions regimes in history,” which “have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table,” they add.

The members note that North Korea announced on April 20 it would end its nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic testing programs.

Do you think Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Seven days later South Korea President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met and signed the Panmunjom Declaration, stating that “there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and thus a new era of peace has begun.”

The two leaders agreed to work to officially end the Korean War, seek to reunify their countries, and begin a process of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

The GOP lawmakers also highlighted Moon’s remarks on Monday saying Trump should receive the peace prize for his role in bringing the two sides together.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize,” Moon reportedly told a meeting of senior secretaries, according to Reuters. “What we need is only peace.”

At a rally in Michigan on Saturday night, the crowd broke out into chants of “Nobel, Nobel, Nobel!” when Trump was discussing the issue of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The president appeared surprised, amused and perhaps even touched by the sentiment.

“That’s very nice, thank you,” he said. “I just want to get the job done.”

RELATED: North Korea Submits to Another Trump Request, Releases Detainees

President Trump says South Korean President Moon Jae-in was “very nice” when he suggested that Trump should get a Nobel Peace prize for Trump’s diplomatic efforts to end the standoff with North Korea https://t.co/hPQNsRBrq9 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 1, 2018

Trump was asked about the prospect of receiving the peace prize on Tuesday and responded Moon “was very nice when he suggested it.”

“I want to get peace. That’s the main thing,” he added.

Fox News reported, “An award would likely be controversial among many peace activists, who would point to Trump’s fiery language toward North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un — whom he dubbed “rocket man” and warned was on a “suicide mission for himself” in 2017.”

The news outlet added, “But supporters say that Trump’s tactics were part of a ‘peace through strength’ approach of the kind that proved successful for President Ronald Reagan when he faced down the Soviet Union.”

“The peace through strength approach to national security is delivering results, not just in North Korea,” Messer said. “ISIS is on the run and I think the world is waking up to the fact that there’s a new sheriff in town and the world’s most important leader today is Donald Trump.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.