18 Injured and 5 Dead in Horrific Nightclub Shooting - Suspect in Custody

Five people were killed late Saturday as gunshots were fired in a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub.

Eighteen people were wounded in the shooting, which took place inside Club Q, in Colorado Springs. It is not clear if all 18 people wounded were struck or injured by gunfire.

According to CNN, after allegedly opening up fire, patrons at the club were able to subdue and disarm the suspect.

A single suspect was in custody and being treated at a local hospital, Colorado Springs Police Department Lieutenant Pamela Castro said in the initial briefing, according to the New York Post. The suspect was eventually identified as 22-year old Anderson Lee Aldrich. It is currently unclear what Aldrich is being treated for, as police reportedly did not shoot at him.

Since that initial briefing, the Colorado Springs Police Department gave a follow-up briefing and provided more details.

Castro did not offer any information about either the motive for the attack or the exact kind of gun that was used. Adlrich reportedly used a long rifle in the shooting, although two firearms were found at the scene.

One shooting victim fled to a nearby 7-Eleven, according to Giovanni Bowden, who was working at the store, according to Colorado Public Radio.

“One of the victims had gotten shot seven times and ran over here … trying to get some help,” he said. “He collapsed.”

Bowden said he and a co-worker tried to stabilize the wounds of those who came into the store by applying pressure to the wounds.

The venue posted a comment on its Facebook page.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” the club posted.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the club posted

The club noted on its page that its “all ages” drag event had been scheduled for Sunday; Saturday had featured a “Drag Divas” show.

Police were still investigating early Sunday.

The incident was reported minutes before midnight Saturday local time.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come,” CSPD Lieutenant Pamela Castro said, noting that the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

