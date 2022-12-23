Here's the 18 Republican Senators Who Sided With Dems to Pass a Massive $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

On Thursday, 18 Republican senators voted with the Democrats for a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill which will send our national debt farther into the stratosphere.

These GOP Senators betrayed America and sided with the Democrats to pass the bloated, dangerous, and un-American budget proposed by Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

The bill passed 68-29 on Thursday, despite a brief moment from the previous night where it seemed as though the monster bill might have been blocked because Utah Sen. Mike Lee added an amendment that would not allow Biden to end a border security measure.

But, after claiming that she had “left” the Democrat Party, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema came to the Democrat’s rescue and added an amendment of her own that changed Lee’s amendment just enough to get enough Republicans to cross the aisle and join the Democrats to pass the bill.

Conservatives have called the lame-duck session’s passage of this budget a “stunning act of betrayal,” the Daily Signal noted.

Critics wonder why the Democrat Party had full control of the House the Senate and the White House for two years, yet this bill was rammed through at the last second just as their control was waning. It all seems like a disaster for the country, as far as conservatives are concerned.

Furthermore, this bill is a breach of custom. Since 1994, the Daily Signal added, the outgoing majority refrained from passing any omnibus spending bills during a lame-duck session because such a passage would not reflect the results of the election and the will of the American people.

GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, insisted that despite the passage of this bloated bill, the incoming GOP majority would not shy from holding Biden accountable. Rep. Matt Gaetz also blasted the the bill, while labeling Mitch McConnel a “McFailure” for letting it pass.

In all, this is a stark betrayal of the American people.

And here are the full names and states of the Senators who voted “yea”:

Roy Blunt, Missouri

John Boozman, Arkansas

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

Susan Collins, Maine

John Cornyn, Texas

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Jerry Moran, Kansas

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Rob Portman, Ohio

Mitt Romney, Utah

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Richard Shelby, Alabama

John Thune, South Dakota

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Todd Young, Indiana

Three other Republicans didn’t even bother to show up to vote, including John Barasso of Wyoming, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

Senator Rick Scott of Florida blasted the bill that he did not support.

“There’s no way that anybody has read this bill that we just voted on,” Scott said, describing the spending as an “inflation bomb.”

I voted AGAINST the $1.7 TRILLION spending bill because I promised Florida families I’d fight every day to make Washington work for them. This reckless inflation bomb is a disaster for our economy and a slap in the face to Floridians struggling to make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/Qnl0gJT2ke — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 22, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also called the bill the “height of recklessness for Senate Republican leadership” for working hand in glove with the Democrats to pass this thing.

“Due to the disastrous polices of Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats, inflation is out of control, the border is wide open, and crime is soaring,” Cruz said in a statement. “This $1.7 trillion spending boondoggle will drive inflation and prices even higher. For the sake of Texan and American families I voted no.”

Kentucky’s Rand Paul was also incensed.

🎄 I wrote and performed my own scary version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas 🎄 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/IHI0uNyW0N — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 20, 2022

Naturally the GOP defectors were led by Utah’s Mitt Romney who claimed that the only reason to pass the bill is because the incoming GOP majority in the House (where spending bills always originate) can’t even agree to elect a new Speaker, so he thinks they can’t govern before he’s even given them a chance to try.

America’s national debt already sits at more than $31 trillion, and this bill will only send that skyrocketing. This is unsustainable and can only lead to a massive collapse sooner, rather than later. This threat to our country leaves our stability hanging in the balance.

