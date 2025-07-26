18-Year-Old College Star's Mom Speaks Up After Autopsy Returns From His Unexpected Death

The mother of Jeremiah Kelly, the Cincinnati freshman football player who died unexpectedly in April, spoke candidly about her son’s recently released autopsy report.

Kelly, 18, died in his sleep on April 22, but his mother, Chiniqua Kelly, wouldn’t know why until months later.

The autopsy results, which ESPN published on Tuesday, revealed that Kelly died of “cardiac hypertrophy,” a disease in which the heart muscles thicken, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The news was shocking to Kelly, who said Jeremiah was her “healthiest” child and “never had any issues,” ESPN reported.

Jeremiah even wore a heart monitor when he exercised, a common practice among athletes.

Just one day before his death, Kelly said her son was relaxing at home.

While the autopsy results gave her “some closure,” it still left her with questions.

“It just makes you want to be more aware, like if there’s something that you can possibly save your child from,” Kelly told ESPN.

A Candlelight Vigil will be held for Jeremiah Kelly on Wednesday April 30th (8:00PM) at Mark Wahlberg Stadium. 🙏 #OnceAnEagle… pic.twitter.com/uaAHNvwp1B — Coach Elder (@coach_elderm) April 29, 2025

Jeremiah had died just six days after turning 18, according to WKYC-TV in Cleveland.

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” coach Scott Satterfield said in April, according to WKYC-TV.

“In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah,” Satterfield said.

An offensive lineman from Avon, Ohio, Jeremiah helped Avon High School maintain a 16-0 record and win its first state championship in 2024, WKYC reported in April.

During Wednesday’s candlelight vigil in memory of 18-year-old Jeremiah Kelly, who died unexpectedly at his home last Tuesday, the community was asked to come to the field and kneel besides the family. You can tell Jeremiah was loved by this show of support. pic.twitter.com/FdpKHXWLx2 — Remi Murrey (@rmurreytv) May 1, 2025

“When times got tough throughout the season, we didn’t ever turn our back on each other,” Jeremiah told WKCY-TV in 2024. “Our brotherhood really showed in those tough moments.”







Chiniqua Kelly has two other sons, Desmond and Josh.

She wants both of them to see a sports cardiologist, ESPN reported.

“If you’re a praying person, just pray for me. Just pray for me,” Kelly said in April.

