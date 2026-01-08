18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Mom and Stepdad to Fund His Trump Assassination Plot

A deeply unsettling story from Waukesha, Wisconsin, reveals that a teen murdered his parents — with a greater goal of killing President Donald Trump.

According to local Fox station WITI-TV, 18-year-old Nikita Casap admitted and pleaded guilty to murdering his own mother and stepfather in their home.

That alone is horrific, but Casap’s reason for the monstrous act is raising even more eyebrows.

The Associates Press reported that Casap killed his parents with an intent to steal their money to help fund a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump.

“The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” a related federal search warrant read.

Investigators believe the murders occurred around Feb. 11 at the family home.

According to court documents, the teen remained in the house with the decomposing bodies for several weeks before leaving. He took his stepfather’s SUV, along with roughly $14,000 in cash, jewelry, passports, the family firearm, and the family dog.

He was apprehended during a traffic stop in Kansas on Feb. 28.

As part of the homicide investigation, authorities seized and examined Casap’s cell phone and other electronic devices.

According to a search warrant, investigators discovered material linked to a group known as “The Order of Nine Angles” stored on his phone.

FBI documents describe the organization as a satanic cult that promotes extreme anti-Judaic, anti-Christian, and anti-Western views, and encourages members to “incite chaos and violence.”

The findings have added a disturbing ideological dimension to the case as investigators continue to piece together the factors that influenced the killings.

Investigators also alleged that Casap had begun taking concrete steps toward carrying out a mass-casualty attack.

According to the search warrant, he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives that authorities say were intended to be used together as a weapon of mass destruction.

The warrant further referenced an apparent manifesto recovered during the investigation that mentioned both Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

In the document, Casap allegedly wrote that “getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president” would be “guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” framing the act as a catalyst for broader disruption.

The document reportedly left little ambiguity about its purpose. One passage stated plainly that the manifesto was written “specifically for the attack that targets Trump,” underscoring investigators’ conclusions that the killings of Casap’s parents were tied to a larger, premeditated plan aimed at political violence toward the president and his administration.

Casap is set to be sentenced on March 5. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life prison sentence.

