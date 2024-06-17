An 18-year-old kitefolier who was set to represent the South Pacific country of Tonga in this summer’s Paris Olympics died over the weekend in a diving accident.

J.J. Rice, born Jackson James Rice in the U.S. to British parents, was raised on the islands and was set to become the first white athlete to represent the country in an Olympic event, according to Matangi Tonga Online.

Rice was free diving from a boat when he died from what the outlet called “a suspected shallow water blackout.”

Divers retrieved his body from the waters off the coast of Faleloa, Ha’apai.

Attempts to administer lifesaving first aid were not successful, Rice’s father, Darren Rice, told the outlet.

In a Facebook post flagged by the Tongan media, Rice’s sister, Lily Rice, paid tribute to her late brother, who was only weeks away from competing in Europe.

She commented that she had no doubt he would have brought some hardware back to the small Polynesian country.

“I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he’s passed away,” she wrote.

Do you plan to watch the Olympics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 40% (375 Votes) No: 60% (572 Votes)

Lily Rice added, “I’m going to miss everything about him he was so talented and was amazing at everything he tried he was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal.”

An Instagram page for Rice showed he spent a great deal of his time on the water:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson James Rice (@jj__rice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson James Rice (@jj__rice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson James Rice (@jj__rice)

When Rice was not preparing for the coming Olympics — which he qualified for in December — he was said to have enjoyed playing video games and helping others.

According to Matangi Tonga, Rice risked his own life on two separate occasions to save others who were in danger of drowning.

At age 15, he swam out into the open water after witnessing a ferryboat capsize with 18 people aboard.

In another act of bravery, Rice was said to have swam out to two teen girls who had been swept out to sea from a sandbar.

The teen rescued both girls.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.