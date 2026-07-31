18-Year-Old Woman Murdered in House Owned by Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband

An 18-year-old woman was found murdered in a building owned by the husband of Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio, 18, of Boston, was found shot to death on July 18, according to police.

The house where the crime took place is owned by Conan Harris, according to WCVB-TV.

As noted by People, Harris spent 10 years in prison in the 1990s on drug trafficking charges.

This is 18-year-old Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio She was found murdered in a home owned by Rep Ayanna Pressley’s ex-con husband You probably won’t see this is the leftist media pic.twitter.com/gtisksMvIW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 31, 2026

The eight-bedroom home is worth $919,000, People reported, citing CBS.

The house had been listed for sale at the time of the teen’s murder. People said it has since been taken off the market.

Elenie Ocasio, the victim’s mother, says she knows who killed her child, according to WFXT-TV.

“This coward killed my baby. He put a gun to her head, took my baby in that house and left her to die,” Elenie Ocasio said.

She wondered why no one called for help.

MAJOR BREAKING: MA Medical Examiner officially rules death of woman found dead in home owned by Rep Pressley’s ex-con husband, a HOMICIDE The victim was identified as Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio, 18 Let me repeat A MURDER VICTIM WAS FOUND IN A SITTING REP’S HUSBAND’S HOME pic.twitter.com/qmpZ7Kr88x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

“Why not dial 911? Why not call mom?” she said.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this. My daughter did not deserve this, and it’s all going to come out to light. Everything’s gonna come out,” she said.

“I’m in shock. I have not seen my baby. I have not seen her laid out yet. It has not hit me yet. I’m not grieving yet,” she said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder.

“I’m hoping and I’m praying, and I’ll do my best to get justice for my daughter,” Ocasio said.

Ocasio’s grandmother has said her granddaughter was a victim of domestic violence, according to WCVB.

“It wasn’t her time; they took her away from us,” Ocasio’s grandmother said. “They robbed an innocent life away from us. She was happy.”

Pressley offered the family her condolences. “The thought of a young person violently losing their life in this way is beyond crushing,” she said in a statement.

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