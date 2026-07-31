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“The thought of a young person violently losing their life in this way is beyond crushing,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said in offereing condolences to the victim's family.
“The thought of a young person violently losing their life in this way is beyond crushing,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said in offereing condolences to the victim's family. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; JJ Gouin - iStock / Getty Images)

18-Year-Old Woman Murdered in House Owned by Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2026 at 4:17pm
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An 18-year-old woman was found murdered in a building owned by the husband of Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio, 18, of Boston, was found shot to death  on July 18, according to police.

The house where the crime took place is owned by Conan Harris, according to WCVB-TV.

As noted by People, Harris spent 10 years in prison in the 1990s on drug trafficking charges.

The eight-bedroom home is worth $919,000, People reported, citing CBS.

The house had been listed for sale at the time of the teen’s murder. People said it has since been taken off the market.

Elenie Ocasio, the victim’s mother, says she knows who killed her child, according to WFXT-TV.

“This coward killed my baby. He put a gun to her head, took my baby in that house and left her to die,” Elenie Ocasio said.

She wondered why no one called for help.

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“Why not dial 911? Why not call mom?” she said.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this. My daughter did not deserve this, and it’s all going to come out to light. Everything’s gonna come out,” she said.

“I’m in shock. I have not seen my baby. I have not seen her laid out yet. It has not hit me yet. I’m not grieving yet,” she said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder.

“I’m hoping and I’m praying, and I’ll do my best to get justice for my daughter,” Ocasio said.

Ocasio’s grandmother has said her granddaughter was a victim of domestic violence, according to WCVB.

“It wasn’t her time; they took her away from us,” Ocasio’s grandmother said. “They robbed an innocent life away from us. She was happy.”

Pressley offered the family her condolences. “The thought of a young person violently losing their life in this way is beyond crushing,” she said in a statement.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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