19-Year-Old Allegedly Leads Police Across Three States in Stolen BMW Loaded with Kittens

By Erin Coates
Published August 11, 2019 at 12:24am
It was not exactly the purr-fect crime.

Police have apprehended a 19-year-old man who led officers on a three-state high-speed chase in a stolen BMW.

According to the Hickman Country Sheriff’s Office, James Pitts allegedly stole a white BMW at a rest stop in Lee Summit, Missouri, with several kittens inside.

A woman was reported to have been with the teenager during the alleged crime, but he is believed to have dropped her off during the pursuit, according to Fox News.

While police chased Pitts on Interstate 24 through Illinois and Kentucky, the car reportedly reached a speed of 132 miles per hour before authorities used spike strips to slow it down, WKRN reported.

After the suspect crashed the car in Hickman County, Tennessee, he escaped on foot, Clarksville Now reported.

The kittens were uninjured and placed in the care of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control until the owner could come get them.

Residents near the crash location were directed to report any suspicious activity to the police and make sure their vehicles were locked.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received information that Pitts was staying in Hickman County.

Police eventually caught the suspect on Aug. 6, although Pitts provided false identifying information.

“Road Patrol Deputies made contact with a person they believed to be Mr. Pitts. Mr. Pitts did provide false information identifying himself as someone else,” a notice from the sheriff’s office read.

After further investigation, authorities realized that the person they were in contact with was indeed Pitts.

“Mr. Pitts was arrested and does faced additional charges here in Hickman Country for Criminal Impersonation, Violation of Probation and Unlawful Drug Paraphernal,” the notice from the sheriff’s office read.

“Mr. Pitts is being held on a No Bond warrant.”

