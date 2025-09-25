19-Year-Old Charged with Making 'Terroristic Threat' Against Charlie Kirk Vigil

A Texas man has been arrested after police said he made threats online toward a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

KATV-TV reported that 19-year-old Xaelyn Dunbar was taken into custody after allegedly posting disturbing comments on Facebook, threatening to run over mourners with a truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dunbar commented on a San Antonio Young Republicans post about the vigil.

“This is a disgrace and I can tell you right now ima make sure this won’t be a good nor comforting vigil yall watch and see,” Dunbar allegedly wrote.

He further added, “ima make this movie me and my truck,” according to the affidavit viewed by KATV.

When another user questioned him, he allegedly replied, “you’ll see tmr I jus wouldn’t advise tryna stop a ford 250 Diesel truck. Show yall how much Charlie really means.”

Police conducted a welfare check at Dunbar’s residence after being alerted to the threats.

During the visit, Dunbar admitted to posting the messages, KATV reported.

He was then arrested by UTSA police on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Jail records show he was ordered held on a $40,000 bond.

The San Antonio Express News reported that Dunbar’s alleged threats came just hours before the vigil drew roughly 1,000 people.

The event was organized to honor Kirk, who was assassinated Sept. 10 while peacefully debating students at Utah Valley University.

“This is a disgrace … ima make this a movie … me and my truck,” Dunbar allegedly said in another Facebook post, according to the affidavit cited by the Express News.

He also wrote, “Show yall how much Charlie really means,” when pressed to elaborate further.

The Express News reported that the threats were flagged by the Southwest Texas Fusion Center and relayed to UTSA police.

Officers from multiple agencies went to Dunbar’s apartment, where he acknowledged the posts could be seen as threatening.

He allegedly told police, “Even if I’m 19 years old, that doesn’t mean I won’t still act like a kid,” according to Fox News.

According to the affidavit, he added, “If that’s what it takes, I did what I did, and I can take the consequences.”

He remained jailed as of early Thursday.

