A Georgia teenager who had been living illegally in Georgia for 15 years is now in line to be deported along with the rest of her family after a driving infraction.

The Department of Homeland Security summarized the case in a post on X.

“Arias Tovar, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested for speeding and driving without a license. Arias Tovar self-admitted that he is in the country illegally,” the post said.

“His daughter, Ximena Arias Cristobal, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested on May 5, 2025, by the Dalton Police Department for failing to obey a traffic light and driving without a license.

“She admitted to illegally entering the United States and has no pending applications with USCIS. The family will be able to return to Mexico together,” the post continued.

Arias Tovar, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested for speeding and driving without a license. Arias Tovar self-admitted that he is in the country illegally. His daughter, Ximena Arias Cristobal, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested on May 5,… https://t.co/riCfZ6GoC8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 8, 2025

“Mr. Tovar had ample opportunity to seek a legal pathway to citizenship. He chose not to. We are not ignoring the rule of law. Through the CBP Home App — the Trump Administration is giving parents illegally in the country a chance to take full control of their departure and self-deport, with the potential ability to return the legal, right way and come back to live the American dream,” the post concluded.

Dalton Police said Arias-Cristobal was arrested after disregarding a “no turn on red” sign, according to WCTV.

Should all illegal immigrants be deported? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (227 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

When asked for her license, she claimed to have an international driver’s license but said it was not with her.

She was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to obey traffic control devices.

When she was processed at the Whitfield County jail, she was asked her immigration status.

Georgia college student faces deportation after running red light — police discover her entire family is living illegally in US for years https://t.co/qRVkXJx2eF pic.twitter.com/4wazIgRbfG — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2025

After that, she was taken to a detention center where her father is currently being held for deportation.

Her father had been arrested for driving 19 miles over the speed limit.

Attorney Terry Olsen said Arias-Cristobal’s mother is expected to be detained within the next month.

After that, Olsen said, the entire family, including Arias-Cristobal’s younger sister, would be deported together, he said.

Arias-Cristobal entered the U.S. in 2010 when the family crossed into America illegally and settled in Dalton, Georgia, according to the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.