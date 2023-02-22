19-Year-Old Winds Up Shot Dead by Dad After Allegedly Breaking Into Home with Mom and Kids Inside

A Kentucky homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man who allegedly broke into his house in the middle of the night as his wife and children were asleep in their bedrooms.

Lexington police officers arrived at the home at around 1:10 a.m. Monday while responding to a burglary report, according to WKYT-TV in Lexington.

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the house.

“The suspect was declared deceased at the scene,” the Lexington Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The man has since been identified as Oscar Daniel Wilds, WKYT reported. Authorities said he and the homeowner did not know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.







However, it’s unlikely the homeowner will face any charges. Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law allows residents to use deadly force against intruders if they believe such force is necessary to protect themselves against death, serious bodily injury, kidnapping or rape.

This incident is tragic. It’s extremely sad that a 19-year-old is now dead after allegedly breaking into someone’s house. That is way too young to die.

However, had it not been for the homeowner’s Second Amendment right to possess and use a firearm for self-defense, this home invasion could have ended in the senseless murder of an entire family.

Indeed, it is these kinds of situations that spotlight why the right to bear arms is crucial, especially with crime escalating nationwide amid historic inflation and festering social unrest.

Food prices and the overall cost of living have surged dramatically under Joe Biden’s failed presidency, so it’s no surprise that there has been an accompanying spike in crime across the country.

In crime-infested Democrat-run cities such as New York and Philadelphia, stores such as Rite Aid and Wawa have been forced to close several locations due to rampant shoplifting.

What’s going on is that you live in NYC and Democrats legalized shoplifting, so retail stores either closed or became hardened bunkers. You get the city you vote for. pic.twitter.com/UkDJWNJVBm — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 20, 2023

#Philadelphia ‘s most popular convenience store chain “Wawa” is packing up and closing it’s doors in Center City due to “social dysfunction” and “safety and security” concerns. Wawa also closing stores early after a spree of gunpoint robberiespic.twitter.com/wlNKZynpzQ — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) October 25, 2022

What’s alarming is that Democrats relentlessly push to erode our Second Amendment right to self-defense after they demonized and disempowered the police and emboldened lawlessness with their soft-on-crime policies.

This is a losing strategy for the nation and its citizens.

Making matters worse, Biden continues to ignore America’s tragic descent while staging photo ops in Ukraine to support yet another expensive, deadly foreign war.

