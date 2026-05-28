1994 NBA Finals Clip Resurfaces Showing Trump at Knicks Game After Hochul Questioned His Fandom

New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s attempt to mock President Donald Trump’s Knicks fandom somehow keeps getting worse for her.

After Hochul embarrassingly invented a fictional 1993 Knicks championship while trying to question Trump’s loyalty to the team, the internet dug up the ultimate receipt.

A resurfaced NBC clip from the 1994 NBA Finals showed Trump was at Madison Square Garden while the New York Knicks battled the Houston Rockets for the title that year.

Not only was Trump there, he actually briefly appeared on the air during the NBC broadcast of Game 3.

The clip showed NBC announcers Marv Albert and Matt Guokas broadcasting live from the arena when Trump suddenly approached them from behind with his then-wife, Marla Maples, Mediaite noted.

Albert immediately recognized him.

While the Knicks may not have won in 1993 like Kathy claims… President @realDonaldTrump was at the 1994 NBA Finals watching the Knicks take on the Rockets: https://t.co/MdSLzKGDtS pic.twitter.com/yS0BqL96R9 — Bobby Levy (@realBobbyLevy) May 27, 2026

“It’s your good friend, Donald Trump!” Albert joked to viewers as Trump leaned into the shot.

Guokas piled on with his own joke.

“My business partner,” he quipped.

Trump briefly spoke to the duo before apparently heading back to his seat.

It was clear he was one of New York’s biggest celebrities enjoying a Knicks Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

This makes Hochul’s failed attack against him ahead of this year’s NBA Finals look even more desperate and pathetic.

The governor tried questioning Trump’s Knicks fandom by smugly telling reporters this week she would ask him to “name the starting lineup from the 1993 Championship team” after he said he hoped to attend a game.

Donald Trump reveals that Knicks owner James Dolan has invited him to an NBA Finals game pic.twitter.com/w4PY7pBPim — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 27, 2026

Reporter: “What do you say to President Trump saying he’s a lifelong Knicks fan?” Hochul: “I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team and see how he does.” The last time the Knicks won a championship was 1973.pic.twitter.com/9kDmA2Iziq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2026

Of course, the Knicks did not win a championship in 1993 or in 1994.

The team has not won it in any year after 1973, for that matter.

The 1993 NBA Finals featured Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls defeating the Phoenix Suns after the Knicks failed to beat the GOAT in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks reached the Finals in 1994 before losing in seven games to Houston, and Trump witnessed part of the series in person.

Hochul was so desperate to score an anti-Trump soundbite that she invented an NBA title for New York while trying to paint Trump as either a liar or a bandwagon fan.

But, as is often said online, there is a clip for everything.

Hochul’s embarrassing blunder is bigger than this one issue because it highlights how Democrats operate when dealing with Trump.

Everything has to become a cheap attack — even something like a sports fandom.

Hochul just couldn’t let the president celebrate some success for his hometown team without putting her foot in her mouth and claiming he had just now climbed onto the Knicks train.

Not that any evidence was needed to refute her, but it was sitting on YouTube long before it was ever needed to settle this nonsense.

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