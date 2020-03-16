SECTIONS
News
Print

In 1st Minute of Debate, Biden Has Hacking Cough and Breaks CDC Hygiene Rules as He Tries To Recover

By Joe Setyon
Published March 15, 2020 at 5:32pm
Print

The main topic for debate during Sunday’s face-off between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the United States.

And the theme was clear.

According to both 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, President Donald Trump was not doing a good enough job of handling the crisis.

But Biden could not make it out of his first answer of the debate without breaking one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hygiene guidelines for protecting others from the spread of the virus.

“What do you say to the American people who are confronting this new reality,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked.

TRENDING: Actor Nicholas Tucci Dead at Age 38

Biden coughed within the first few seconds of his answer.

“First of all, my heart goes out to those,” he said, before coughing, “who have already lost someone.”

Do you think Joe Biden is fit to be president?

Notably, Biden covered his face with his hand while he coughed, which goes against CDC hygiene guidelines.

“Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow,” the CDC’s website reads.

Watch below:

CNN and Univison, which hosted the debate, took a number of health precautions in response to concerns over the coronavirus.

For instance, the debate itself was moved from Phoenix to a studio in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Biden Commits to His VP Being a Woman but in Strange Moment Bernie Absolutely Refuses To Commit

There was no live audience for the debate, and Biden and Sanders’ podiums were placed six feet from each other.

“Hand sanitizer, and lots of it, is readily available: inside the studio, in the green rooms where candidates and their aides relax before the broadcast, and beside the moderators’ desk,” The New York Times reported.

The CDC also advises that if you cough or sneeze: “Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.”

Biden actually coughed several times, and it did not appear as though he washed his hands or used hand sanitizer in the immediate aftermath of any of those instances.

Biden did say later in the debate that he has been carrying hand sanitizer around with him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Biden Commits to His VP Being a Woman but in Strange Moment Bernie Absolutely Refuses To Commit
In 1st Minute of Debate, Biden Has Hacking Cough and Breaks CDC Hygiene Rules as He Tries To Recover
Week After Photo with Infected Man, Trump Announces He's Taken Coronavirus Test
Elizabeth Warren Finally Drops Out, Boosting Bernie and Setting Up a Two-Man Duel
Mike Bloomberg Drops Out, Giving Biden Another Boost
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×