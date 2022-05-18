2 Children Hospitalized Due to Biden's Formula Shortage, Doctors Can't Get Formula for Them

The latest crisis to hit the Biden administration is really coming close to home, in fact right inside the homes of families with very young children.

The nationwide baby formula shortage is something that shouldn’t be happening in the United States of America, yet it is on the 46th president’s watch.

Forty-three percent of baby formula is out of stock on average around the country, and in 30 states the rate is even higher, according to a weekend report in The Wall Street Journal.

The rate is up from 31 percent just two weeks prior, the Journal reported.

Normally, the out-of-stock rate is 10 percent.

WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported that two children with special medical needs were hospitalized because the formula their parents use is not available.

“This is a crisis for us in health care,” Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, told the station.

“This is not every child, not normal children, but, literally, the formula recall has led to these children requiring hospitalization,” Corkins added.

The children are being treated with IV fluids and nutrition support until formula becomes available, according to WMC.

“[W]e’re now out of the special formulas,” Corkins told the station.

“So, literally, what we have is what we have. We have some things that we’re trying to find. We’re trying to use some alternatives. But the standard ones, the ones you would think of, there is none to be had.”

Corkins advised parents to not use homemade formulas to feed their children, nor to dilute the formula they have.

One can hardly imagine a formula shortage would happen under former President Donald Trump, but if it did, you can believe he would be calling the head manufacturers to the White House to get to the bottom of it and see how to rectify the situation.

This is what happened when COVID-19 reached the country. The Trump administration launched Operation Warp Speed and pushed businesses to manufacture the medical supplies needed during the early days of the pandemic, including invoking the Defense Production Act.

President Trump says he will likely use the Defense Production Act to have more companies producing equipment to battle coronavirus, and just used it to have 3M to produce face masks https://t.co/fIl9kRSKoW pic.twitter.com/pDrWU3wdJU — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2020

There is no doubt that, having identified Abbott Nutrition as a source of much of the nation’s shortage, Trump would have moved heaven and earth to get its facilities up and running again.

This is how people in business think: Get the product out.

Meanwhile, people in government, as President Joe Biden has been nearly all his adult working life, think process is foremost.

No sense of urgency.

Last week, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki advised parents who can’t find formula to call their doctor or pediatrician.

Q: If parents can’t find baby formula, what should they do? PSAKI: Call a doctor pic.twitter.com/KhS3SJLStZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2022

Well, in the case of these two Tennessee parents, the doctors couldn’t meet the need.

Meanwhile, the administration has stocked up baby formula on the southern border for the children of illegal immigrants.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

Former Trump White House aide Stephen Miller noted on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Monday what a sad state of affairs it is when illegal aliens come before Americans.

He added tongue-in-cheek, “Pretty soon parents will be going into Mexico and coming here illegally so they can get formula.”

ICYMI: My interview on @JessePrimetime about the national formula crisis devastating our families. pic.twitter.com/O8FgBDEOcV — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 16, 2022

It’s time for this administration to focus on the major issues and get this baby formula issue solved.

