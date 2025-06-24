2 Days After Biden Judge Freed Him, Mahmoud Khalil Making Trouble Again

Just days after a Biden-appointed judge released Mahmoud Khalil from detention, the pro-Palestinian protest organizer from Algeria is already back on the streets of New York City, continuing to do what he does best: disrupting college campuses.

Media personality Nick Sortor released a video on the social media platform X, showing Khalil in a crowd of protesters carrying anti-ICE signs and waving Palestine flags in the air.

“#BREAKING: Just DAYS after a judge ordered him released from ICE custody, Mahmoud Khalil is ALREADY leading disruptive Palestine ‘protests’ at Columbia University HE’S NOT A CITIZEN!,” the post read. “WHY is he being allowed to continue TERRORlZING American students? SEND HIM BACK TO ALGERIA!”

Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student who holds a green card — and is not a U.S. citizen — was previously detained by Trump officials who sought to deport him.

After being set free, he promised to continue protesting against Israel and the war in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

Far-left Democrat and Congressional “Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood in solidarity with Khalil, declaring that he should benefit from the First Amendment while telling “every American” to be offended by his treatment.

Newsflash: The United States government has absolutely zero obligation to extend the full rights of American citizens to a green card holder, who allegedly misrepresented himself on his application by omitting certain organizations he’d been involved with.

These omissions were enough for an immigration judge to rule that Khalil could be deported, especially given the letter Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent to the court, citing a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 to justify his removal, according to Fox News.

This isn’t the first time Middle Eastern students have been the target of deportation.

During the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis, Democratic President Jimmy Carter took steps to deport Iranian students and established stricter regulations to vet them.

A report by The Washington Times cited Carter’s actions, some of which included ordering a deportation review of Iranian students, requiring all Iranian students to report to immigration officials, and reviewing the documentation status for each student.

You don’t see media outlets writing stories and spewing talking points about how Carter violated the First Amendment and denigrated the Constitution.

In similar fashion to Trump, Carter invoked the Immigration and Nationality Act Section 241(a)(7), allowing for the deportation of aliens whose presence harms U.S. interests, and the courts upheld it.

It’s hypocritical to paint Carter as the patron saint of liberalism while slamming Trump for taking the exact same stance.

America should be seeking doctors, thinkers, entrepreneurs, and innovators, but most importantly, patriots.

It’s suicide to allow immigrants into the country who claim to have an affinity for the U.S., but instead angrily dictate their list of demands once they get here.

If someone like Khalil is causing trouble, and not helping the United States grow as a country, we simply cannot afford to take any chances.

In this current climate of worldwide uncertainty, we should be focused exclusively on helping high achievers who love our way of life.

Instead, we are giving every consideration and protection to those who despise the very country that welcomed them with open arms so they can take advantage of our benevolence and freedoms.

