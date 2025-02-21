2 Dead After Breaking Into Wrong Home, Meeting Teen Rambo Who Took No Prisoners

A young Kentucky resident was more than a match for two men who broke into a home on Saturday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Kentucky State Police were informed of a shooting that took place in Manchester after the Manchester Police Department wanted assistance, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.

The news release said two men forced their way into a home and were seeking to steal guns from a safe.

“During the break-in, a juvenile resident of the home discovered the intruders and saw them holding firearms,” the release said.

“The juvenile, acting in self-defense, retrieved a handgun and shot both men before escaping through a bedroom window,” the release said.

The dead men were identified as Roger Smith 44 of McKee, who died at a nearby hospital, and Jeffrey Allen 51 of Manchester, who died at the scene..

Manchester Police Chief Jeff Couch told NBC that no one else was at home at the time of the incident.

Couch said the gun belonged to the father of the teen who fought back.

The teen was not taken into custody, he said.

Police did not say how old the juvenile was who killed the would-be robbers, according to WSAZ-TV.

Across America, homeowners rely upon the Second Amendment for protection, as noted by Amy Swearer in an Op-Ed for the Heritage Foundation.

“The right to keep and bear arms is based on the natural, immutable right to defend oneself and one’s liberties from crime and tyranny,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, too many well-intentioned people today advocate severely restricting the ability of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and others with the most effective firearms.

“They believe that Americans rarely use firearms to protect their rights and liberties, and they think commonly proposed gun control laws will meaningfully address gun-related violence. But the reality is quite different,” she wrote.

“Americans use guns in self-defense on far more occasions than criminals use them to commit crimes. Yet those defensive gun uses rarely receive the amount of attention given to criminal gun uses,” she said, calling everyday Americans who defend their homes “underreported good guys using a gun.”

“Most lawful gun owners understand the gravity of taking another human life, even in lawful self-defense. They pray the day never comes when they must rely on their Second Amendment rights to protect themselves or others, because it will likely be the hardest moment of their lives,” she wrote.

