More than two dozen possible graves were discovered during a cleanup at a defunct Florida school infamous for abusing children.

A subcontractor found the 27 “‘anomalies’ consistent with possible graves” at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in March, a letter from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

Jerry Cooper, who attended the school in the 1960s, was not surprised by the findings, The New York Times reported.

The 74-year-old once received more than 100 lashes.

“It’s a lot worse than the people know,” Cooper said, according to The Times.

TRENDING: More Than 2 Dozen Possible Graves Discovered at Infamous Florida School

The recent findings add on to the more than 50 graves previously discovered by anthropologists, who also uncovered more than 50 remains of the dead, The Times reported.

The school was opened in 1900, according to Time.

But it was shut down in 2011 following an investigation by the Department of Justice, which found “harmful practices” at the facility.

More than 500 former students alleged beatings and sexual abuse, WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida, reported.

“The allegations revealed systemic, egregious, and dangerous practices exacerbated by a lack of accountability and controls,” according to the DOJ.

Boys also died at the school, according to The Times. Some died from the flu.

Eight boys locked in a room were also killed in a 1914 fire.

The cause of deaths were commonly cited as “unknown” or “accident” by the school.

DeSantis called on several state agencies in the letter to work with Jackson County to “develop a path forward.”

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Could Still Face Federal Charges, Investigation Reportedly Ongoing

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.