2 Fathers Shoot Each Other's Daughters Amidst Road Rage Gunfight - 'Shot Everything That Was in the Magazine'

A road rage incident in Florida left two men facing multiple charges after each of them wounded the daughter of the other in a high-speed shootout.

William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, were involved in an incident on US 1 that took place Saturday night, according to the New York Post.

“Sometimes we see people acting stupid and doing dumb things out on the highway. Sometimes they let their emotions get the best of them and they don’t think of the consequences of their actions that happened as a result of their stupidity,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a video posted to YouTube.

“What’s scarier than one crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun,” Leeper said.

“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them. There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men,” he continued.

Police received multiple 911 calls about a road rage incident involving a Dodge Ram pickup, which was driven by Hale, and a Nissan Murano, which was driven by Allison.







“At some point during the encounter, the driver of the Dodge Ram got up alongside the Nissan and rolled his passenger’s window down and began shouting at the driver of the Nissan to pull over,” Leeper stated.

“The right front passenger of the Nissan put her arm out the passenger window and flicked the other vehicle off with her middle finger,” he said. The Post reported that the person who did this was Jessica Allison, the wife of the driver.

At that point, he said, a water bottle was thrown from the Dodge Ram into the Nissan.

“The driver of the Nissan, Allison, then grabbed his Sig Sauer .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired one shot at the Dodge truck before driving away at a high rate of speed,” Leeper said.

“Allison stated the reason he fired his weapon was to get out of the situation,” the sheriff said.

“The bullet that Mr. Allison fired went into the right side rear passenger door of the pickup truck and struck a 5-year-old girl in the right leg,” he elaborated.

The driver of the pickup told authorities that “he heard a loud pop but thought nothing of it until everyone started freaking out in the back seat,” Leeper said.

“When he saw the Nissan Murano speed away, he then realized his daughter was shot,” the sheriff said.

Hale then “sped up to get closer to the Nissan and began firing several shots from his Glock 43 9mm semi-automatic handgun out of the driver window with his left hand.”

Hale told police “he shot everything that was in the magazine — seven or eight rounds,” the sheriff said.

“At least three bullets struck the Nissan. One of the bullets went through the rear of the vehicle and struck a 14-year-old girl in the back, causing a collapsed lung,” he said.

The two men eventually pulled over, but then got out of their vehicles to fight, he said, until a deputy broke up the fighting.

First Coast News reported that the two wounded girls were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hale and Allison were each charged with second-degree attempted murder and were each released on $150,000 bond.

