A century ago, American women fought for the right to participate in our country’s representative democracy alongside men.

Today, American women are fighting for the right to simply be recognized as distinct from men.

Let’s pray that this second movement is as successful as the first.

Two Republican members of Congress found themselves censored on Twitter last week for stating a simple biological fact about Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender nominee to be confirmed by the Senate to a federal position as President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary and, now, the first openly transgender four-star officer to serve in any of the nation’s uniformed services.

Biden announced last week that Levine had been appointed a four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and the United States’ “first-ever female four-star admiral.”

The Biden administration announces that Rachel Levine, a biological man, is now the “first-ever female four-star admiral” in the public health corps pic.twitter.com/1JIa5Eh0vZ — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 19, 2021

As you may have pieced it together by now (and if not, don’t feel bad, it’s sheer confusion all around), Levine is transgender, which means that he — yes, he — is a man, and thus, not the first female anything, much less the first female admiral in the USPHSCC.

Levine lived the first 40 years of his life as a man, and while he has long hair, a preferred pronoun, and, according to Reuters, has undergone “sex reassignment surgery” to convince his body to align with his inner “gender identity.” The legal world, the mainstream media, and contemporary American culture might pretend he’s a woman, but the pesky Y chromosome written into his DNA when he was hand-crafted in his mother’s womb by the creator of the universe certainly indicates otherwise.

So while anyone can agree that, as a man trying to live his life as a woman he certainly qualifies as the first transgender four-star admiral of a branch of the uniformed services that hardly anyone ever thinks about, it is no doubt wildly offensive to all the actual women in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who might qualify for this decorated office that he’s being called the “first-ever female four-star admiral.”

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Banks of Indiana agreed.

Of course, it is dangerous to agree that a man simply cannot be a woman these days, and while Greene and Banks are certainly perfectly accustomed to controversy and censorship, this earned them quick retribution on social media.

Banks’ offending tweet read, “the title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” which The Post Millennial noted, was considered a violation of Twitter’s policy that users may not “promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Banks was suspended from his account, as The Associated Press reported.

NEW: Twitter has censored @RepJimBanks for calling HHS’ Rachel Levine a man. He will be locked out of his account until he deletes the tweet, “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.” pic.twitter.com/6wdDqJ36kH — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 23, 2021

A notice under the tweet on Banks’ account reads “This tweet is no longer available.” However, another Twitter post commenting on Levine’s promotion Wednesday remains up, and gets the same point across.

Calling someone that was born and lived as a man for 54 years the first “female” four-star officer is an insult to every little girl who dreams of breaking glass ceilings one day. https://t.co/bHKmJbE6cA — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) October 19, 2021

Greene was smacked for a similar offense, writing, “A dude who lived the first 50 years of his life as a man isn’t the first female anything.”

A dude who lived the first 50 years of his life as a man isn’t the first female anything. China is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/aevoytoOHf — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 20, 2021

The congresswoman was informed that her tweet “violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Greene has not been suspended. The Post Millennial notes that the tweet remained up due to Twitter’s policy on accounts belonging to public officials.

However, her tweet had sharing restrictions placed on it, as Newsbusters reported. It’s a less severe form of censorship than Banks’ suspension, but it’s censorship nonetheless.

Let’s get down to brass tacks here — these elected members of Congress were censored because gender theory is predicated on a lie, and nothing is more dangerous to a fallacious philosophy than those who speak the truth.

Nothing about the leftists’ philosophy today makes sense. They claim to be the party of women, but they only seem to consider women’s empowerment to be empowering them to do anything men traditionally do — as though the traditional work of making a home and raising a family, one of the most important vocations in the world, is somehow inferior.

They claim to support feminism, but all the efforts over the last century to provide spaces for women in sports have gone completely out the window now that more men who claim to be women want to compete against women.

They claim to care about “equal rights” for all, yet don’t even protect the equal rights of humans in the womb and constantly clamor to force Americans into an intersectional caste system in which dissidents are inferior, second-class citizens.

The refrain of the fictional dictatorial regime in George Orwell’s 1984, “War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength,” has never been more representative of the real-life powers that be in today’s twisted world.

I earnestly sympathize with those who struggle with gender dysphoria, and I think it is an egregious failure on the part of society as a whole that these individuals have been weaponized in one of the most bizarre and twisted cultural movements the world has ever known, rather than presented with compassionate care that doesn’t involve dramatic medical alterations of the bodies God gave them.

This isn’t about them — this is about the very nature of truth and the ability to speak it.

It is significantly more dangerous to state a simple fact — “Rachel Levine is not female” — than it is to go along with the lie — that “Rachel Levine is a woman.”

It doesn’t matter if you believe that Levine is made in the image of God and deserving of his most fundamental human rights. If you believe that his most fundamental human rights don’t include the right to be regarded as something he’s not by all other members of society — no matter what their personal convictions are — you’re a thought criminal and must be silenced.

And that, ultimately, is the scariest part. It is one thing for others to dismiss us as bigots — it is quite another to insist we do not have a right to speak this dangerous truth.

Their demand for our silence speaks volumes.

