Texas and Missouri sued President Joe Biden’s administration in an effort to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy that the president revoked shortly after taking office.

The states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in a federal court in Texas claiming Biden unlawfully halted the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols enacted by the previous administration.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the administration’s decision to reverse the policy has led to a surge of criminals attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

“President Biden could immediately remedy the influx of crime pouring across our border by reinstating the Migrant Protection Protocols,” Paxton said in a statement.

“Dangerous criminals are taking advantage of the lapse in law enforcement and it’s resulting in human trafficking, smuggling, a plethora of violent crimes, and a massive, unprecedented burden on state and federal programs for which taxpayers must foot the bill.”

“We cannot allow this lawlessness to destroy our communities any longer,” Paxton said. “President Biden must act.”

Former President Donald Trump’s administration introduced the MPP in December 2018, requiring border officials to send asylum seekers back to Mexico while they waited for an appearance in immigration court.

Immediately after Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would cease enrolling immigrants in the MPP program.

Before the MPP program was put in place, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants were released into the U.S. and disappeared, the attorneys general said Tuesday. Trump’s policy was an effort to stop this from happening.

Missouri and Texas further accused the Biden administration of exacerbating the border crisis and allowing human traffickers to game the U.S. immigration system.

“The blame for the current crisis at the Southern border should be laid squarely at the feet of President Biden and his administration,” Schmitt said in a statement after the suit was filed.

“President Biden’s failure to control the massive influx of migrants — an influx invited by his lax policies — has opened the floodgates to human trafficking that will have lasting effects on Missouri and the United States and puts our nationally-recognized efforts to fight human trafficking in jeopardy,” Schmitt said.

