Two teenage sisters, adopted by different families, reunited at a softball tournament last year after one of the girls noticed how strikingly similar their features were.

Samantha Rensvold, 19, knew she had a younger sister but didn’t know where she was or how to contact her, People magazine reported.

The adoption records were closed, leaving Rensvold with little information and no leads.

But during a Montana softball tournament game in August 2025, one of Rensvold’s teammates first mentioned that both girls looked alike.

“I hadn’t seen her close up yet when my teammate was pointing out to me,” Rensvold said, adding that when she did finally look, she was “pretty much in denial.”

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that this would happen to me right now,’” Rensvold recalled.

She was nervous to approach Kyann Dean after the game, though, and worried she might be mistaken.

After returning home, however, her mother encouraged her to follow up by looking at the team rosters.

Given their similar builds and facial features, her last name was the final piece of the puzzle that Rensvold had been looking for.

“We looked at the roster and she saw that her name was ‘Kyann,’” Rensvold remembered. “My mom knew that that’s what my birth mom named her.”

“So my mom was like, ‘That has to be your sister. That’s not a coincidence.’”

When they saw each other again, Rensvold was playing in the outfield and Dean was watching from the crowd.

“Her family was sitting behind me,” Rensvold noted. “I could hear my mom go up to Kyann’s mom and start talking about the situation, and then they figured it out.”

The two moms compared notes about the girls’ birth mother, along with other logistical details, and confirmed that Dean was Rensvold’s younger sister.

“There was no way we weren’t [sisters],” Rensvold said. “It’s like we didn’t know what to feel because you’ve waited your whole lives for this moment.”

The reason they were separated and given up for adoption was because their biological parents were very young at the time. Their mother was 19 and their father was 17.

“We don’t know the exact reason, but I’ve always just assumed that they were too young and they wanted to give me a better life that maybe they couldn’t give me,” Rensvold said.

“What I don’t know is why they had two more [children] and then gave them both up for adoption,” she declared.

Rensvold said she discovered the girls also have a brother who ended up finding her.

She also met her biological mother back when she was 12, adding that she was informed of their softball tournament reunion, but has not yet gone to meet Dean.

Rensvold also said that she and Dean both wore the number 6 while playing the same position for volleyball before they ever met.

They now go to colleges in different states but keep in touch periodically.

“When I would talk to people about my situation with my biological family, I’d always have to explain ‘I have a sister,’” Rensvold concluded. “But now it’s so nice to be able to put a face to her and to meet her, hang out with her. It doesn’t leave any doubt or wonder in my mind.”

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